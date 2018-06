A white button down and pencil skirt are evergreen work essentials. Perhaps yours is the kind of office where you may not want a nail look that’s too loud. In that case, stick to classic hues like black and white. Modifying a look she created for the Rodarte Spring 2016 show, Miss Pop came up with this look. “A crisp white blouse needs a nail look as sharp," she explains. She suggests placing a French tip guide like a frown below the free edge of your nail tip and like a smile up from your cuticle. Use two coats of white polish (try Zoya polish in Purity, $10; zoya.com) for one edge and two coats of the black (like Orly Liquid Vinyl, $9; orly.com) for the other edge. Peel off your guides and seal your fresh look with top coat.