5 Nail Art Ideas For the 4th of July
Oh say can you see...
Spring is here and believe it or not, the 4th of July is just around the corner.
I'm not even from the U.S., but every year, I find myself frantically looking for something red, white, or blue to put on. So if you're looking to be on-trend for the occasion, you're probably way ahead of me.
But the patriotic theme doesn't have to stop at just clothes. If you're like the rest of the country and like to rock stars and stripes for the holiday, celebrity manicurists Rachel Messick and Nina Park share some nail art ideas that will take your look to the next level.
Red Negative Space
Who doesn't love a negative space manicure? The great thing about this design is that no one will see your new nail growth. So if you're looking for a pattern that can last you a while, this is a winner.
To create the look, Messick suggests using the same polish she did: Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer in Diana. To start, first paint a block of polish on the nail using a clean-up brush and acetone to get the lines extra crispy, then use a thin liner brush to create the horizontal line detail.
Stars and Stripes
You can't get more patriotic than a stars and stripes manicure.
"I start this design by painting all the nails with a base color. For the first look I used a silver polish and for the second I used white," explains Park. "Once the base is fully dry, I use a quick dry topcoat, then I block out stripes using scotch tape."
Following this, Park paints between the lines of the scotch tape to create the stripes and removes the tape before polish dries. "You can be creative with the color, I used pink and silver for these," she says. For the star design, the manicurist painted the base color and used a thin liner brush to create stars. Finish off with a matte topcoat.
Breezy Boho
Add a little boho chic to your Independence Day vibe with this intricate design. Start by applying a peach toned nude polish, then add a thick stripe of OPI Nail Lacquer in Russian Navy down the center of the nail. "Let the nail dry completely, then add your white detail with a liner brush. For my design I used China Glaze Stripe Rite Polish in Best in Snow," says Messick. Finish off with a topcoat.
Floral Negative Space
The delicate floral design provides a touch of feminine chic and incorporates our fave: negative space. To create this pattern, Park blocks off the bottom half of the nail using tape and paints a white base.
"I let the base dry fully, then I paint the red flowers and blue leaves using a brush dipped in acetone to make the flowers and leaves look like watercolors," she says. Finish the design by outlining the flowers using a striping brush dipped in black paint and seal with a topcoat.
Abstract Red
Create a glamorous statement look with this red and gold foiled art.
"Start by painting Orly Nail Lacquer in Life's A Beach on every nail, except the pointer and ring finger," says Messick. "Then give the accent nails a quick painterly swipe of the same red polish and let the nails dry completely before adding a drop of Maniology Nail Art Foil Application Glue."
Once the glue is slightly tacky, Messick gently presses Kokoist USA Nail Foil into the design and finishes with a thick topcoat.