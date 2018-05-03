10 Nail Polishes That Make Your Nails Healthier

Some of the best things in life consist of combinations that work so well together, we couldn't imagine a world without them. Joining the ranks of bacon cheeseburgers, chocolate-peanut butter cups, and tinted moisturizers is our latest obsession—nail lacquers infused with treatments.

Consider them to be nail treatments with a day job. While they certainly don't skimp on color, the formulas put a focus on the health of your nails, meaning they only continue to improve the more you use them. They're made with ingredients to nourish and strengthen your nails, making your manicure look better in the long-run. Here, we chose 10 of the greatest hits to shop now.

