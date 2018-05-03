10 Nail Polishes That Make Your Nails Healthier

Marianne Mychaskiw
May 03, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Some of the best things in life consist of combinations that work so well together, we couldn't imagine a world without them. Joining the ranks of bacon cheeseburgers, chocolate-peanut butter cups, and tinted moisturizers is our latest obsession—nail lacquers infused with treatments.

Consider them to be nail treatments with a day job. While they certainly don't skimp on color, the formulas put a focus on the health of your nails, meaning they only continue to improve the more you use them. They're made with ingredients to nourish and strengthen your nails, making your manicure look better in the long-run. Here, we chose 10 of the greatest hits to shop now. 

1 of 10

Butter London Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer

These shades release a controlled amount of nutrients on contact, and mimic the appearance of your natural nail, only better.

Butter London $18
2 of 10

Julep Oxygen Nail Treatment

Don't underestimate the power of this ballet-pink tint—the mineral-infused formula creates a water and UV-resistant barrier to keep external elements from triggering breakage or peeling, not to mention, it dries to the most gorgeous glossy finish.

Julep $18
3 of 10

OPI Original Nail Envy Strengthener Color

OPI took its famed Nail Envy treatment and combined the formula with some of the brand's most popular colors.
 

OPI $18
4 of 10

Dermelect Peptide-Infused Nail Treatment Lacquer

Sheep's wool may be an unconventional ingredient for nail polish, but as it turns out, the material contains protein peptides that can build up resistance to peeling and breakage.

available at Ulta $12
5 of 10

Maxus Empower Nail Polish

With girl-powered names like Adored, Inspired, Admired, and Respected, Maxus's treatment lacquers promise to strengthen your nails and your mood.

available at Maxus Nails $18
6 of 10

Sally Hansen 18K Gold Nail Hardener

Chalk it up to the metallic shimmer, but one layer of this gold-infused formula is almost like armor for weak talons.

Sally Hansen $7
7 of 10

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color

As the name suggests, Orly's formula won't stifle your nail bed, and can be worn without a base or top coat so oxygen can pass through.

Orly $9
8 of 10

MARGARET DABBS LONDON Base Coat

This bubblegum pink shade is infused with wild rose botanical extract to prevent infection, while vitamin E strengthens nails. This is a major win for anyone who went a little crazy with damaging gels and wants a high-coverage polish. 

$22
9 of 10

DEBORAH LIPPMANN Iconic Treatment-enriched Nail Polish

Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann made sure all her nail polishes had a treatment element—because a great manicure starts with a healthy nail bed. Available in basically every color you can imagine, her lacquer formula is packed with nutrients like biotin and green tea extract.

Deborah Lippmann $18
10 of 10

NAILS INC. NAILKALE Nail Polish

Kale isn't just for your salad. Apparently, it can do some good for your nails, too. Nails Inc. NAILKAIL polish is made with a kale extract that jumps starts the production of keratin, a protein that gives your nails strength.

Nails Inc. $15

