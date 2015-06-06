The Prettiest Nail Polish and Sandal Combos to Wear All Summer Long

It’s time to show off those pedicures! If you’re anything like us, choosing the perfect polish depends on your sandals.

The right polish and sandal combo will add instant zing to your warm-weather style, but even we have to admit: The task can be a little daunting, especially with so many trends and shades to choose from. That’s why we did the homework for you and came up with all the statement-making pairings you'll need, from reliable neutrals to the boldly unexpected. After all, summer is no time for making tough decisions.

Click through our gallery to see each one!

PHOTOS: The Prettiest Nail Polish and Sandal Combos