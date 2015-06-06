The Prettiest Nail Polish and Sandal Combos to Wear All Summer Long

Courtesy
Jennifer Velez
Jun 06, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

It’s time to show off those pedicures! If you’re anything like us, choosing the perfect polish depends on your sandals.

The right polish and sandal combo will add instant zing to your warm-weather style, but even we have to admit: The task can be a little daunting, especially with so many trends and shades to choose from. That’s why we did the homework for you and came up with all the statement-making pairings you'll need, from reliable neutrals to the boldly unexpected. After all, summer is no time for making tough decisions.

Click through our gallery to see each one!

PHOTOS: The Prettiest Nail Polish and Sandal Combos

1 of 10 Courtesy

Zoya + Club Monaco

Nail Polish: Demetria, $9; zoya.com

Sandals: $229; clubmonaco.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel + Loeffler Randall

Nail Polish: Mediterranée, $27; nordstrom.com

Sandals: $229; clubmonaco.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Tom Ford + Schutz

Nail Polish: Black Jade, $32; nordstrom.com

Sandals: $260; shopbop.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

OPI + Ancient Greek

Nail Polish: That’s Hula-rious, $10; ulta.com

Sandals: $250; shopbop.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Ginger + Liz + See By Chloe

Nail Polish: Playing Innocent, $12; gingerandliz.com

Sandals: $290; shopbop.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Essie + Kate Spade

Nail Polish: Peach Side Babe, $9; essie.com

Sandals: $198; shopbop.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult + Mango

Nail Polish: Plastic Beach, $18; smithandcult.com

Sandals: $40; mango.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk + Forever21

Nail Polish: Peek-a-Blue, $5; target.com

Sandals: $18; forever21.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

The Body Shop + Jeffrey Campbell

Nail Polish: Deeply in Love, $8; thebodyshop.com

Sandals: $229; clubmonaco.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann + J. Crew

Nail Polish: Shifting Sands, $18; nordstrom.com

Sandals: $128; jcrew.com

