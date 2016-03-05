All the Essentials You Need for a Well-Rounded Nail Kit

Courtesy (4); Getty Images
Nail trends may come and go, but a solid kit will last you a lifetime. With many years of lacquering up celebrity clients like Sarah Jessica Parker, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, and countless others, Deborah Lippmann certainly knows a thing or two about what goes into crafting the perfect nail kit, which we've often seen her haul backstage at New York Fashion Week to paint models' digits in record time. That's why we asked her to reveal all of the key elements we should be keeping in our own nail arsenal. Keep reading to find out about all of the essential items you need for a star manicurist-approved nail kit.