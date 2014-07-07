Step Up Your Manicure Game with Our Favorite Nail Innovators

In dire need of a manicure upgrade but not sure where to begin? Not to worry! We’ve kept a close eye on the most innovative nail polish kits, lacquers, and tools to hit the beauty market as of late, and we rounded up our favorites to keep you in the know.

If you’re recovering from gel manicures, for example, there are tons of new and improved polish formulas that are chip-resistant and are said to cure common nail woes, like dryness and breakage, with each application. And thanks to revolutionary brush kits like Julep’s Plié Wand (above), which twists and bends for a pen-like grip, DIY paint jobs are easier than ever. But that’s not all—we also selected some of the coolest topcoats and textured finishes that we promise will transform your mani in just one swipe.

Ready to get started? Shop all of the hottest nail innovators now in our gallery!

