Step Up Your Manicure Game with Our Favorite Nail Innovators

Jennifer Velez
Jul 07, 2014

In dire need of a manicure upgrade but not sure where to begin? Not to worry! We’ve kept a close eye on the most innovative nail polish kits, lacquers, and tools to hit the beauty market as of late, and we rounded up our favorites to keep you in the know.

If you’re recovering from gel manicures, for example, there are tons of new and improved polish formulas that are chip-resistant and are said to cure common nail woes, like dryness and breakage, with each application. And thanks to revolutionary brush kits like Julep’s Plié Wand (above), which twists and bends for a pen-like grip, DIY paint jobs are easier than ever. But that’s not all—we also selected some of the coolest topcoats and textured finishes that we promise will transform your mani in just one swipe.

Ready to get started? Shop all of the hottest nail innovators now in our gallery!

Revlon Parfumerie Scented Nail Enamel

If you loved scratch-and-sniff stickers as a child, Revlon’s sweet-smelling polish line will be right up your alley. The 24-piece collection ($6 each; drugstore.com) is split into three fragrance and color categories, ranging from fruity florals for vibrant, punchy shades, to sweet and spicy for deep, rich hues. Once the polish dries, a light scent will be revealed.
Julep Plié Wand

DIY paintjobs just got a whole lot easier (and neater) thanks to Julep’s innovative brush tool kit, Plie Wand, ($25; julep.com), which twists and bends for a controlled application. The pen-like grip even makes struggling with your non-dominant hand a thing of the past.
NARS Nail Polish

The iconic shades you love (plus 19 new ones) are getting an upgrade! NARS’ new and improved formula ($20 each; narscosmetics.com starting July 15) boasts a blend of resins and polymers to strengthen brittle nails and ensure a long-lasting finish.
MAC Nail Transformations

MAC’s latest topcoats ($12 each; maccosmetics.com) will literally transform your manicure in just one swipe. The game-changing toppers can be layered over any polish to create a range of stylish effects, including a leather-like finish and an array of pearlized tints.
Orly BB Crème

Much like the multitasking BB creams that have taken the beauty world by storm, the all-in-one treatment ($15; orlybeauty.com) is said to cure and prevent common nail concerns, like dryness and breakage (something we all can relate to after too many gel manicures), as it defends against damaging UV rays at the same time.
Ciaté Shell Manicure

Celebrate your inner mermaid this summer with Ciaté's latest nail art kit ($25; sephora.com), which features actual crushed seashells for the ultimate beachy texture.
Formula X Press Pods

Each single-use capsule ($24; sephora.com) comes with a built-in brush so you can sample the brand’s bestselling shades without having to commit to a full-sized bottle. The “press and paint" technique might take some practice, but the compact size makes it perfect for summer travels and on-the-go manicures.
Minx Custom Nail Art

Minx manicures aren’t just for Beyonce anymore—now you can score the same flawless finish from home. Head over to Zazzle to customize your designs with text and photos for a one-of-a-kind look that will last for up to a week ($19 per set; zazzle.com).
Jin Soon Matte Maker Top Coat

To modernize your digits, swipe Jin Soon’s fast-drying topcoat ($18; jinsoon.com) over any polish. It will extend the life of your manicure and give even the shiniest finishes a velvety, matte touch.
Dior Nail Enamel & Couture Stickers Duo

For a fun, nautical twist, we love Dior’s nail polish and sticker combo ($30; nordstrom.com). The chic set is available in three appropriately named shades (Sailor, Yacht, and Captain) and comes with easy-to-apply striped decals, complete with the brand’s signature logo.

