Caviar Nails

Champagne wishes and caviar dreams are no longer restricted to rich and famous lifestyles. Ciate’s user-friendly kit ($25; sephora.com) comes with everything you need to deck your nails out in 3D pearls. Coat a standout nail in the tiny spheres, or concentrate the wet nail polish in areas before dipping into the caviar to create a fun pattern. Be sure to let the pearls set for at least 15 minutes to ensure minimal fallout.