Nail Art Know How: Take Shape

If you can't be a little unpredictable when it comes to your #ManiMonday, when can you be? With that in mind, nail pro Alicia Torello put a whimsical spin on your typical step-by-step tutorial this week.

To get the look, apply clear base coat. Then, use a striper brush dipped in L'Oréal Paris nail polish in "Elegance is Enate" (similar shades available at lorealparisusa.com) to create random cross-sections of shapes on each of your nails. To keep the look cohesive, be sure to round out the edges of each shape. Then, seal your handiwork with clear top coat.

Nothing like a little shape play to start the week off right.