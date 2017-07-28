This Sprayable Nail Polish Remover Dissolves Your Color in Seconds

Oh, the constant battle with our nail polish remover.

Even when we feel like we've soaked the cotton ball enough, we always end up fighting with at least 3 of our 5 digits, and god forbid if our lacquer happens to have the slightest trace of glitter. The tiny metallic pieces usually end up ripping the cotton to shreds, and there have been occasions where we've given up entirely, only to resort to physically scraping off the dried lacquer.

No more, thanks to the Nail-Aid Spray Away Nail Polish Remover. This formula contains pure acetone, which has been spliced with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or keratin so that it can effectively dissolve the color without drying out your nail bed. Once the liquid makes contact with your nails, it takes a matter of seconds (and barely any tugging) for the acetone to transfer the color from your nails to the cotton pad. It's also the first sprayable nail polish remover, and because it's housed in an aerosol can, you don't have to worry about any spills, or all of the acetone evaporating.

Courtesy

No, you don't spray the liquid over the entirety of your hand—this will cause the acetone to dry, resulting in gross, clumpy nail polish on each of your fingers. Instead, position the nozzle close to a cotton ball, saturate it, then press it directly onto your nail. Work one finger at a time—the formula is so potent, you'll likely be able to do both hands with just one cotton ball.

Find a bottle of Nail Aid's Spray Away nail polish remover online at nailaidworks.com priced at $7 per bottle, or at Wal-Mart stores nationwide.