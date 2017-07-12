The Must-See Beauty Looks of the Week, from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Hudson

We're well into summer now, and celebrities are amping up their beauty looks to match the heat.

It has been a week of strong and stellar makeup and hair looks, from Jennifer Hudson's monochromatic makeup to Kendall Jenner's bold red lip. Leave it to these celebs to help you completely change your summer makeup routines.

Instead of going for an ever-popular matte lip look, Jenner surprised us by pulling off a bold shimmery lip that fused two warm weather mainstays (gloss and crimson red) together.

By keeping the rest of her look simple, Jenner let her lips be the star, and they really shined.

Take a look at some of our other beauty favorites from this week, and take notes, because you could be looking at your next summer beauty favorite.