The Easy Way to Get a Pro-Quality Pedicure at Home

Courtesy (2)
When it comes to maintaining sandal-ready feet, everything from on-the-go lifestyles to shoes themselves don't exactly help our cause. Between squeezing our feet into running sneakers and strappy sandals, we're left with some not-so-cute consequences (think: calluses, ingrown toenails and cracked heels). A lack of free time (and lack of funds) may make weekly pampering out of the question, which is why we've rounded up the essentials for salon-quality, at-home pedis. From fancy crystal files that shape the perfect nail to innovative gel polish formulas that last for weeks, these solutions will grant you the smooth feet you want—without ever stepping foot in the salon.

PHOTOS: 10 Must-Haves for At-Home Pedicures

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tweezerman Ingrown Toenail File

Ingrown toenails are common (and painful), which is why this file is a must-have tool after soaking the foot in Epsom salt. The special design works to relieve the pressure of the nail, while also lifting and filing away the ingrown edges- no salon visit necessary.

($14; tweezerman.com)

2 of 10 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Treat Your Toes - Control Grip Toenail Clipper

This control grip tool is essential for achieving your desired nail length. The best part? Its no-mess clippings catcher will avoid nail clippings all over your bathroom floor.

($3; drugstore.com)

3 of 10 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Crème

This fresh-scented, soothing blend nourishes dry cuticles and brittle nails leaving them in the healthiest condition before polish.

($6; drugstore.com)

4 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Crystal Nail File

This durable file is essential for shaping the perfect nail. It’s even perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.

($10; sephora.com)

5 of 10 Courtesy

Clarisonic Pedi-Buff

Perfect for refining the foot texture, this exfoliating blend of lactic acid, apricot seed and a tri-fruit complex combine to dissolve dead skin.

($27; sephora.com)

6 of 10 Courtesy

Diamancel Diamond Foot Buffer #11

This easy-to-use, effective and durable foot-smoothing tool helps remove dead, dry and rough skin leaving the feet smoother than ever.

($49; sephora.com)

7 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Pumice Stone

This safe tool works to exfoliate and eliminate rough skin on the feet- a comfortable alternative for ridding the toughest calluses.

($4; drugstore.com)

8 of 10 Courtesy

True Blue Spa Cracked Heel Treatment Heel of Approval

This Glycolic Acid-infused formula works to ease the roughest heels, while the Shea Butter helps to hydrate and smooth, leaving behind softer skin.

($15; bathandbodyworks.com)

9 of 10 Courtesy

L’Occitane En Provence Shea Butter Foot Cream

This rich Shea Butter formula works to soothe and relieve the feeling of tired feet that can usually be caused from exercising or walking. 

($28; usa.loccitane.com)

10 of 10 Courtesy (2)

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel

Looking for a longer-lasting pedi? This 2-step gel pedicure is an easy at-home solution that will leave you with vivid color for up to 14 days.

in All Chalked Up: ($4; ulta.com)

Top Coat: ($10; ulta.com)

