10 Hair Accessories That Are Getting Me Through Fashion Month

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 08, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Some people change in between every single show, wearing chic, outrageous, enviable outfits that make me wonder, how on earth did they have the time? Me? I like to get dressed up, too. But typically that happens in the form of different versions of all black outfits. I get too anxious to play out different ensembles ahead of time.

But don't be fooled: I still want to look great. Which is why I rely on hair accessories like headbands, barrettes, and clips to spice up my outfits. Move aside, Blair Waldorf. These are the hair accessories that are going to get me through fashion month.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Leather Hair Tie

Into the scrunchie trend? This right-off-the-runway Balenciaga design has your name on it. And mine. 

Balenciaga available at Matches Fashion
2 of 10 Courtesy

Silver-Tone Faux Pearl Hair Slide

Simone Rocha is a pearl-expert, so it's no surprise she created a chic hair accessory to complement her gorgeous clothes. I love the vintage feel of this hair slide and would dress it way down with ripped jeans and a tee.

Simone Rocha available at Net-a-Porter
3 of 10 Courtesy

Nail Head Headband

We don't have time for some basic tortoise headband. Give us a tortoise headband with some spunk!

available at Nordstrom Rack
4 of 10 Courtesy

Metallic Knitted Headband

Few do a pattern quite like the Missoni family. Crafted in Italy from the brand's iconic metallic knitting, this headband is a forever-piece. 

Missoni available at MyTheresa
5 of 10 Courtesy

Hair Stick Pins

Remember watching your teacher put her hair up with number two pencils and wondering how she did it? This is that, but much cooler.

available at Nordstrom
6 of 10 Courtesy

Resin Disc Hair Clips

I love a pack of things! And these artsy hair clips have the perfect amount of whimsy to make street style photographers go crazy. 

ASOS available at ASOS
7 of 10 Courtesy

Crystal-Embellished Resin Hair Slide

Fact: I'm a sucker for a Gucci hair accessory, especially when it's encrusted with crystals and has a logo. 

Gucci available at Net-a-Porter
8 of 10 Courtesy

Wild Feather Bow Barrette

Blair Waldorf called. She wants to know where her feather bow went.

Tasha available at Nordstrom
9 of 10 Courtesy

Overthinker Gold-Plated Hair Tie

I love how all of Alighieri's pieces are inspired by poetry. It just makes each item feel that much chicer.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Brocade Headband

A headband that will undoubtedly be fancier than anything I wear this month.

Tasha available at Nordstrom

