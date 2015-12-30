8 Beauty Must-Haves to Stash in Your Party Clutch

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 30, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

You have your party outfit and your plans settled, so now it’s time for the final conundrum of the night: How are you going to cram as many beauty products as possible into your evening clutch? Deciding what to keep and what to leave behind is a struggle we’ve all experienced and one that can make you unfashionably late to the party. On the other hand, a well-edited clutch can still handle any beauty mishap without weighing you down.

Dabbing away mascara flakes, pinning-back stray hairs, soaking up excess shine—we’ve helped you prepare for wherever the night may take you, by rounding up the essential VIP beauty products that each deserve a coveted spot in your clutch.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz La Ola 4-in-1 Makeup Kit

Streamline the makeup contents of your bag with Too Cool For School’s convenient, all-in-one facial compact. This kit comes equipped with BB balm, blush, eye brightener, and concealer, so you can easily keep your complexion radiant throughout the night.

$49; sephora.com

 

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Le Labo Fleur D’Oranger Travel Tube Kit

After breaking a sweat on the dance floor, you’ll want to freshen up. Take a travel size of your signature scent with you, so you can give yourself a few spritzes as needed. 

$145; barneys.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Almay Oil-Free Eraser Sticks

Eyeliner smudges, bleeding lipstick, and eyeshadow fallout can still happen despite party-proofing your makeup. Use Almay’s eraser sticks to address mishaps while keeping the rest of your makeup intact. 

$5; target.com

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens

Slide blotting papers into your clutch to control excess shine and oil as the party goes on without messing up your makeup. 

$10; boscia.com

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Lacque Lip Color in Lacque-y You

A long-lasting lip color is a no-brainer for a party-makeup look—but it’s always better to go out prepared. Carry your lip color on you in case of unexpected touch-ups. Using a high-pigmented lip pencil simplifies reapplying an entire lip, or can be used to target certain spots.

$9; drugstore.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Colgate Wisp Portable Mini Brush, Peppermint, 4 pack

If your night involves dinner, Colgate’s handy mini toothbrushes will keep your breath and teeth fresh so you can confidently chat it up all night long. One end of these no-rinsing-required brushes freshens your breath and the other acts as a toothpick.

$3; soap.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

ban.do Everyday Bobbis

Be ready for any hair emergency. The pack of bobby pins in the bottom of your clutch will tame unruly bangs, reinforce updos, and pull back loose strands.

$12; birchbox.com

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, Purse Size

By the time the sun sets, your party hair will probably start to fall flat too. Amp up the volume or rid bangs of excess oil with a few sprays of Oribe’s texturizing spray, and tousle with your fingers.

$22; oribe.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!