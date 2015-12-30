8 Beauty Must-Haves to Stash in Your Party Clutch

You have your party outfit and your plans settled, so now it’s time for the final conundrum of the night: How are you going to cram as many beauty products as possible into your evening clutch? Deciding what to keep and what to leave behind is a struggle we’ve all experienced and one that can make you unfashionably late to the party. On the other hand, a well-edited clutch can still handle any beauty mishap without weighing you down.

Dabbing away mascara flakes, pinning-back stray hairs, soaking up excess shine—we’ve helped you prepare for wherever the night may take you, by rounding up the essential VIP beauty products that each deserve a coveted spot in your clutch.