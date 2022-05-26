This TikTok-Viral Wrinkle Treatment Works Like Instant Filler — and Users Are Seeing "Immediate Results"
The world of beauty is vast. And while the sheer number of options can certainly get very overwhelming, there's also an upside to it. Whatever you're looking for, you're certain to find it, be it an overnight face cream that basically beauty sleep in a jar or a mascara that rivals actual lash extensions. But there's a new product that's causing quite the buzz on the internet because it's basically filler in a bottle, and it practically erases wrinkles instantly.
Sure, there are lots of products out there that promise to help with wrinkles, but clearly, the new Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is something else, considering just how much it's blown up in its short time on the market. Customers are absolutely amazed after using this new treatment, and dozens of videos with the hashtag #muradbeauty are flooding TikTok right now, with the focus of many being, well, this wrinkle treatment.
TikTokers like @jackiedymondskin are putting the product to the test, showing how effective it is in reducing the appearance of fine lines in just 10 minutes; in her video that currently has over 20,000 views ad counting, her forehead wrinkles are practically gone post-use. You have to see to believe!
Shop now: $78; murad.com
It's basically magic, but really, we wouldn't expect anything less from Murad, a brand that's been around for nearly 33 years, regularly unveiling innovative beauty staples that leave shoppers in awe. The small but mighty 0.5-ounce wrinkle corrector packs a punch, clearly. The brand explains it's supposed to "work like instant filler," and that's all thanks to its impressive formula that includes a slew of plumping ingredients, one of which is what most actual fillers are made of: hyaluronic acid.
Hyaluronic acid offers intense hydration to immediately plump and smooth the skin while also reducing the appearance of deep-set wrinkles. Hence, why it's basically like non-invasive filler for a fraction of the price.
The Murad treatment is also packed with hexapeptide that's so effective, some experts say it's the closest thing to Botox you can get without, well, actually getting Botox. And that's because this protein helps skin bounce back by ironing out wrinkles caused by repeated facial expressions. Watch out frown, smile, and expression lines: this one's coming for you. There's also plant-derived squalane that prevents future wrinkle formation by keeping skin hydrated. As for what's not in it? You won't find any yucky ingredients, like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten.
Big bonus: Using this wrinkle treatment is simple, so it's easy to incorporate into your routine, whether you're a multi-step person or the simple water- and face cream-type. Gently dab the cream onto a targeted area, AM or PM, and watch that fine line fade. Note: The brand says it must be applied this way rather than rubbing it in.
Customers are blown away by the results and according to them, the product really holds up to its promise. "[It] immediately diminishes the look of fine lines and gives the skin a nice blurring effect. No pores!" wrote one shopper. "[I] was pleasantly surprised to see immediate results," praised another.
"It actually works! I used it on the lines on my forehead, which are quite deep, and it made them markedly better," read a review. "I also used it on the lines under my eyes and around my mouth, and it really helped plump those areas…I even had my older sister try it and she saw results, too, so I know I wasn't imagining it!"
If you're not ready or interested in fillers or Botox, this Murad treatment is for you. Plus, it costs a fraction of the price of injectables, so really, what are you waiting for? Shop it here for $78.
- The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Clean Beauty Hits
- These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
- The Sculpting Jeans Supermodels, Celebrities, and Editors Love Are Finally on Sale
- Out of 30,000 Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 25 Worth Shopping