This Mask Will Have You Kissing Summer Shine Buh-Bye!

Like most women, I like to glow. But I like to have a glow that makes people think, she's "perfect and vaguely threatening", not "oh, she needs to blot." And it's a very tricky line to toe. Too much grease is never going to be something I aim for, and well, in hot and muggy weather, that's almost a bonafied guarrantee. But Murad's new oil-control mask is basically the magic solution for excess oil, keeping my skin glowing and comfortable all day long. Myself and Victoria loved it so dang much that we just had to put it in our Beauty Bag for June. Read on for more details on why it is *praying hands emoji*.

What It's Called:

Murad InstaMatte™ Oil-Control Mask

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$38

What Makes It Special:

This versatile formula can be used as a cleanser or a mask. Murad’s proprietary Oil-Control Complex® instantly absorbs excess oil and provides a long-lasting matte finish. Salicylic Acid helps clear and prevent breakouts for a clearer, healthier-looking complexion, while Grapefruit Extract helps tighten the appearance of pores and refresh skin.

Who’s It For?

Anyone whose primary skin concerns include acne breakouts, oil skin, large or clogged pores.

When to Use It:

Apply an even layer onto clean skin. Leave on for 3 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry. For best results, use at least once a week.

What It Feels Like:

Really fresh and comfortable. No tightness.

What It Smells Like:

The loveliest and most subtle grapefruit zest!

What the Internet Is Saying:

