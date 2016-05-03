This Multi-Tasking Moisturizer Is Going to Remove 5 Steps from Your Skin-Care Routine

Admittedly, I like to spend a lot of time taking care of my skin. It's my personal belief that if you take good care of your skin, you can spend less time on your makeup. But, every now and then, I wish my routine could be a little more efficient. I'm a busy woman — not a robot — and sometimes I get tired.

Well, Too Cool For School might just be a beauty genie, because they practically granted that wish. Their soon-to-be released Egg Mellow Cream is a total game-changer AND completely removed the faff from my daily routine. The fact that it soothed some serious PMS face I was having practically overnight? Well, that's just a bonus. So what makes it so magical? Read on to find out what Young Kim, the Creative Director at Too Cool For School had to say.

What It's Called:

Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream

RELATED: Everything Is Coming Up Roses Thanks to MIMI's New Beauty Bag

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A month's supply of Skinny Pop... or $36 at sephora.

What Makes It Special:

It’s a 5-in-1 skin-firming and hydrating face cream that contains collagen fiber, egg yolk extract, and egg white extract to increase skin elasticity, firm, and brighten. It acts as a toner, serum, face and eye cream, and leave-on mask.

RELATED: No Doubt Lily Collins Will Make You Want a Wavy Lob

Who’s It For?:

Anyone that wants firm, hydrated skin!

When to Use It:

Apply to face in the morning and/or evening after cleansing and removing makeup.

What It Feels Like:

Absolutely delightful — and super creamy.

RELATED: Drugstore Metallic Lip Products to Know About, Just In Case You Missed Kylies

What It Smells Like:

Clean and refreshing (it doesn’t smell like eggs!)

What the Experts Are Saying:

Young Kim, Creative Director at Too Cool For School, says, “Egg Mellow Cream is an all-in-one brightening, firming, and anti-aging cream. It is a collagen-enriched moisturizer formulated with high concentration of egg yolk and egg white extracts and other brightening and anti-aging ingredients to deeply nourish and moisturize skin. The collagen gives the cream a very unique texture — it stretches and helps restore elasticity.”