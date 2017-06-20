These Lip and Cheek Duos Bring Double the Fun to Your Makeup Bag

Great news—monochromatic makeup is in, which is fantastic for us lazy girls, considering that you need one product total to create the look.

Lip and cheek duos take all the guesswork out of finding the perfect coordinating color, and couldn't be easier to apply. You can usually blend them on with your finger, and if you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can place the same hue onto your eyes. Just be sure to vary each area with the intensity, and keep the most saturated effect to just one place. Here, we put together a list of the coolest multitasking formulas we're into right now.

