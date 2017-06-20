These Lip and Cheek Duos Bring Double the Fun to Your Makeup Bag

Time Inc Digital Studio (2); Courtesy (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 20, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Great news—monochromatic makeup is in, which is fantastic for us lazy girls, considering that you need one product total to create the look.

Lip and cheek duos take all the guesswork out of finding the perfect coordinating color, and couldn't be easier to apply. You can usually blend them on with your finger, and if you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can place the same hue onto your eyes. Just be sure to vary each area with the intensity, and keep the most saturated effect to just one place. Here, we put together a list of the coolest multitasking formulas we're into right now.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ilia Multi-Stick in Cheek to Cheek

Ilia $34 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Multistick

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Olio E Osso French Melon Lip and Skin Balm

Olio E Osso $28 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Moon Beach

Charlotte Tilbury $45 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lip and Cheek Tint

Guerlain $35 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Whipped Lip and Cheek Souffle in Dark Cloud

NYX $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg The Multiple in Jo

Nars $39 SHOP NOW

