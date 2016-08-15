Your Favorite Throwback Bubble Bath Just Got a Modern-Day Reboot

Mr. Bubble is all grown up, with a fancy new exterior to prove it. Everyone's favorite childhood bubble bath just expanded into a full range of bodycare products, aptly-titled Luxe by Mr. Bubble, which come decked out in the chicest retro-inspired packaging. The new range includes body washes, bath bombs, powdered bubble bath, lotions, and more, available in a trio of addicting scents. We're pretty partial to the original Mr. Bubble aroma—which we found out was a blend of coconut, peach, wintergreen, banana, and Hawaiian jasmine—but both the Sweet & Clean and Sparkling Sorbet fragrancces could become new classics. The best part? Since all the products are priced at $20 and under, the same rules of not having to blow your allowance to score a bottle still apply. Of course, the OG Mr. Bubble we all knew and loved isn't going anywhere, but we're happy this line serves as a way for us to simultaneously tap into our nostalgic tastes while keeping in line with the somewhat classy spread we have on our vanity. Keep scrolling to shop a few of the newest offerings.