Home Fragrance Gifts That Keep Giving Long After Mother's Day

Fact: home fragrance is one category that is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Sure, it may seem somewhat repetitive to choose the candle option every time, but honestly, who doesn't love a good candle? Whether you're shopping for your own mother, your mother in law, or your new mom BFF, picking out a home scent tends to be a lot easier than shopping for their signature perfume, and it'll definitely continue to be used long after May 14th. From candles and diffusers, to coconut-scented incense (yes, it exists, and it is everything), keep reading to check out a few home fragrance gifts every mom is sure to love.

Capri Blue Yucca Candle

Whether or not she has a green thumb, the cactus-adorned ceramic will find a permanent spot on her bedroom shelf long after the rosewater-scented wax inside is gone.

available at Anthropologie $28
Illume Cameo Jar Candle

Its Hawaiian shirt cutout exterior is almost as tropical as the decadent coconut milk and mango blend housed within.

available at Nordstrom $35
Nest Petite Diffuser Trio

Between the respective bottles of grapefruit, ocean mist, and white camellia-scented oils, each room can have their own signature scent.

NEST $50
Sunday Forever Coconut Incense

And now for something completely different: coconut-scented incense. Yes, it's a thing, and it's a sweeter, more refined take on the patchouli sticks she used to burn through back in college.

available at Sunday Forever $18
Illume Souvenir Candle Tin

Just in case she can't wait for the annual family getaway this summer, let one of these adorable tins serve as a scent-ual escape with options spanning from Copenhagen to Habana.

available at Anthropologie $10 each
Lollia Breathe Candle

The charms at the end of the lengthy wick are so dainty, she almost won't want to use it, but once she trims it down appropriately, the addictive white floral blend will make her glad she did.

$34
Paddywax Urban Concrete Candle

The cool exterior mirrors the ultra-calm feeling she'll get when the sage and sea salt aroma is wafting in the air.

$29

