7 Fragrances That Will Make You Mom's Favorite Child

Courtesy (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 02, 2018 @ 8:45 am

Shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift can be some tricky territory. How do you beat the finger painting that's still on the front of the fridge, even though you gave her when you were three years old? 2018 is the year to one-up your childhood art project because we've rounded up the best fragrances that will keep on giving long after the Mother's Day festivities have ended. Scroll down to see seven fragrances mom is sure to love. 

VIDEO: How to Make Your Fragrance Last Longer

1 of 7 Courtesy

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum

Blanche is a hard fragrance to pin down—at first pump, it smells like the freshest, cleanest laundry, but as it warms up on the skin, notes of peony and violet become more prominent.

Byredo $230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Goop Fragrance EAU DE PARFUM: EDITION 04 ORCHARD

If your mom has made a goal to go as green as possible this year, help her swap out her fragrances. Her new signature scent? Gwyneth Paltrow's newest non-toxic goop parfum, which is inspired by a hot summer afternoon. One spritz and you'll pick up fruity smells like apple and apricot combined with deep, earthy whiffs of orris root extract. 

Goop $165 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Mon Guerlain

It's a scent as warm as mom's personality, with fresh hints of lavender and jasmine balancing the intense vanilla.

Guerlain $94 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Kate Spade Walk on Air Sunshine Edition

What would the Katrina and the Waves hit single "Walkin' on Sunshine" smell like when translated into perfume form? According to Kate Spade, heavy on florals like magnolia and lily, with a burst of clementine.

Kate Spade $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Mugler Alien Eau Sublime

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom, and cool moms deserve equally cool fragrances. What's cooler than Mugler's space-age architectural bottle? The fruity-floral blend housed inside, which has the freshest mandarin note we've ever smelled in our lives—second to actually picking the fruit from the tree, of course.

Mugler $82 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Fleur de Portofino

Subtle hints of honey and a citrus twist brighten up the lush white florals of this Tom Ford scent.

Tom Ford $225 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Prada Les Infusions Mimosa Eau de Parfum

Even in the unexpected spring rainstorms, this sunny rose and citrus mix will have her channeling warmer climes.

Prada $160 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!