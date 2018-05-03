Everyone on Pinterest Is Obsessed with This Spring Nail Polish Shade

I'm a numbers girl. Tell me an impressive beauty stat, and I'll let out an "Oh, wooooow." That's exactly what happened when I learned that the saves on lavender nail polish images on Pinterest have increased over 800 percent in just one year—874 percent, to be exact. I think we officially have the most popular nail polish color of spring 2018, and essie's Ballet Slipper finally has some competition.

Like florals, pastels for spring are kind of a no-brainer. The popularity of pale pinks, sky blues, and yellows rise every year around this time. This particular color, though, was also a standout on the Spring/Summer 2018 runways and was featured in collections from Michael Kors, TIBI, Proenza Schouler, and Victoria Beckham.

If you are into having a Pinterest-approved manicure, here are my five favorite lavender nail polishes.

VIDEO: How to Master the Rose Quartz Manicure