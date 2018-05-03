Everyone on Pinterest Is Obsessed with This Spring Nail Polish Shade

Victoria Moorhouse
May 03, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

I'm a numbers girl. Tell me an impressive beauty stat, and I'll let out an "Oh, wooooow." That's exactly what happened when I learned that the saves on lavender nail polish images on Pinterest have increased over 800 percent in just one year—874 percent, to be exact. I think we officially have the most popular nail polish color of spring 2018, and essie's Ballet Slipper finally has some competition. 

Like florals, pastels for spring are kind of a no-brainer. The popularity of pale pinks, sky blues, and yellows rise every year around this time. This particular color, though, was also a standout on the Spring/Summer 2018 runways and was featured in collections from Michael Kors, TIBI, Proenza Schouler, and Victoria Beckham.

If you are into having a Pinterest-approved manicure, here are my five favorite lavender nail polishes. 

VIDEO: How to Master the Rose Quartz Manicure

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

OPI NAIL LACQUER IN LUCKY LUCKY LAVENDER

OPI $9 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

SMITH & CULT NAIL POLISH IN FAUNT-LEROY

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

DEBORAH LIPPMANN GEL LAB PRO NAIL COLOR IN LOVE YOU SOFT

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

ESSIE NAIL POLISH IN PLAY DATE

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

SUNDAY'S NAIL POLISH IN NO. 29

$18 SHOP NOW

