Pinterest’s Most Popular Fall Lipstick Trend Is Totally Unexpected

At this point, berry lipstick is just as synonymous to fall as venti PSLs and chunky knit sweaters. But in a shocking turn of events, the deep purple, vampy hue isn’t what Pinterest users are freaking out over. The unexpected trend that’s really taking over the social media platform this season? Metallic lipstick. Just like your beloved KiraKira+ app, it sparkles, it shines, and it’s garnered an increase of 118 percent in search.

While we admittingly did think something like Revlon's Black Cherry would come out on top, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that metallic lips is one of Pinterest's top fall trends. From traditional bullets to liquid formulas, dozens of brands have chosen the chrome-like finish for their new launches—it's become a mainstay right there next to matte and satin.

As for how to wear it, there are no rules, per say, but use it as your focal point if you want a safe-for-work version. Keep the rest of your makeup subtle and in a similar (but not shiny) color family. If you have the opportunity to amp it up, go for a monochromatic metallic shadow on your lids and finish off the look with a few coats of mascara. Now, it's time to shop for your go-to, and you can get started with the five standouts, below.

