Are You Wearing the Most Popular Fragrance in Your City?

Scentbird, a monthly perfume subscription box that lets you "date perfumes before marrying them," has gathered some interesting — dare we say it — "scent-sational" data about what fragrances are most popular in major cities across the nation. The data comes from Scentbird's 35,000+ subscribers and indicates which scents do best depending on location. Ready for the results?

Clearly, Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb does well across the board. It's a top three pick in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Miami. Here are some other top picks in major cities across the U.S.

Apparently Las Vegas brings out people's seductive side, which is why Tom Ford’s Black Opium is a fave. So what about New York? You know, the city that never sleeps...

"Bvlgari Omnia Crystalline is radiant and light, perfect for the office but still has a sexy, sophisticated heart — New Yorkers work hard, but also play hard," explains Scentbird co-founder, Rachel ten Brink.

The big perfume draw in L.A. would be Marc Jacobs Daisy, which, we should add, smells like a dream. Maybe vibing off that beautiful weather?

How exactly does this subscription service work, you ask? Well, for $15 a month, you get to choose a designer fragrance from their library of nearly 500 scents. The sample is enough to last you four sprays per day for an entire 30 days, and at the end of the month you'll have a new scent shipped to your door.

So next time you're taking a trip and don't want to stand out as a tourist, maybe rethink the perfume you pack along.