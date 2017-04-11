The Most Popular Eco-Friendly Beauty Products, According to Polyvore

Ready to give your beauty stash an Earth Day makeover? Polyvore’s latest survey might just be the green shopping list you’ve been waiting for. The site rounded up the most popular eco-friendly beauty products according to their data, and once again, lipstick tops the Internet's charts.

Tarte's Amazonian Butter Lipstick ($17sephora.com), a creamy and moisturizing formula made without parabens or phthalates took first place, with Burt's Bee's Facial Cleansing Towlettes ($5; target.com), which are 99.1 percent natural, coming in second. So what came in third? You can check out the full Polyvore roundup and shop every product below.

VIDEO: 5 Natural Ways to Fight PMS