The Most Popular Eco-Friendly Beauty Products, According to Polyvore

juicebeauty/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 11, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Ready to give your beauty stash an Earth Day makeover? Polyvore’s latest survey might just be the green shopping list you’ve been waiting for. The site rounded up the most popular eco-friendly beauty products according to their data, and once again, lipstick tops the Internet's charts.

Tarte's Amazonian Butter Lipstick ($17sephora.com), a creamy and moisturizing formula made without parabens or phthalates took first place, with Burt's Bee's Facial Cleansing Towlettes ($5; target.com), which are 99.1 percent natural, coming in second. So what came in third? You can check out the full Polyvore roundup and shop every product below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick

Tarte $17 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes

Burt's Bees $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

KORA ORGANICS BY MIRANDA KERR Daily Hand Cream

KORA Organics $43 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush

Aveda $27 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

Origins $26 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Orange Blossom Phyto-Pigments Last Looks Cream Blush

Juice Beauty $24 SHOP NOW

