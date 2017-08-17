This Is Currently the Most Popular Bikini Wax Style

If you're a regular to the bikini waxing game, you've probably been rocking the most popular wax style without fully knowing you were.

Though many women in the great pubic hair debate claim to be going for a more natural finish, according to Melanie Coba, European Wax Center brand ambassador and beauty expert, the Brazilian still reigns supreme across their many salon locations. This doesn't come as a total shock, but Coba tells us that the attitude toward the Brazilian has changed entirely. Rather than wearing the badge of honor once associated with a Brazilian Wax in the '90s, it's more of a form of self-care to Coba's clients.

"At one time, people felt outrageous saying that they got a Brazilian wax, and of course it's up to everyone's personal preference, but people have gotten more comfortable and open about the fact that they like the way the Brazilian wax feels, and that they're doing it for themselves," she tells us. "And it isn't just 20-something fashion girls getting it done—it's mothers, grandmothers, people from all walks of life."

What's in the lasting appeal? For starters, it's far less maintenance than other waxing styles as well as shaving, for that matter. Anyone who has experienced a Brazilian will tell you, the first time is always the hardest, but it gets easier in the appointments that follow, and the fact that you don't even have to think about maintenance for 3 to 4 weeks is reason enough.

"Waxing is such a fun experience and you get to know people, as funny as that sounds. People react in similar ways and are totally open in this one-on-one experience, though since you're alone with your waxer, you don't realize you're doing it," Coba says. "People get off the table and comment on how clean they feel, or joke that they feel like they've lost 10 pounds. It can be totally transformative."

Of course, what you do with your pubic hair is totally your own personal choice. Whether you wear it totally natural, or you don't wear it at all, both options are correct and entirely yours to make. The fact that the waxing style popularized by the Sex and the City generation has joined the classic status of the organic styles before it is interesting enough to us.