All-Pink-Everything Makeup Is Winter’s Best Beauty Trend

Growing bored with vampy lips and charcoal smoky eyes? Hollywood has a solution for your winter makeup rut. While darker, richer colors tend to be celebrated in the colder months, artists and influencers from Rita Ora to Emma Stone, are staying pretty in pink. And they’re not just reaching for the rosy shade for their lipstick, either. All-pink-everything is trending, and they’re using the color to create a monochromatic look on their eyes, cheeks, and lips that’s delicate, fluid, incredibly easy to copy, and works for just about every holiday occasion.

"I'm loving the soft pinks that we've been seeing trend because it helps softens the entire makeup look and can be worn by all skin tones," says editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "Since pink's are warm tones, they can instantly warm up your winter look and also give an elegant spark to your makeup. Some pink's can have metallic qualities, which is also festive for the holidays."

The most important part of acing the trend? Picking the right shade for your skin tone. "Pinks will definitely wear differently across various skin tones, so if you're on the fair to light side, try going for pale pinks and baby pinks," suggest Scibelli. "For medium skin tones, try going for a peachy pink—it will really compliment any tan or olive skin tone. For deeper skin tones, try going for rose-pinks or even a pink with an orange undertone. It will really pop on the skin, but also prevent the pink from showing up looking chalky or grey."

Keep it monochromatic or play with a depth of colors on each feature—that choice is up to you. Keep scrolling to see how a few of your favorite celebrities are making it work now, along with InStyle-approved product suggestions.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15