All-Pink-Everything Makeup Is Winter’s Best Beauty Trend

Growing bored with vampy lips and charcoal smoky eyes? Hollywood has a solution for your winter makeup rut. While darker, richer colors tend to be celebrated in the colder months, artists and influencers from Rita Ora to Emma Stone, are staying pretty in pink. And they’re not just reaching for the rosy shade for their lipstick, either. All-pink-everything is trending, and they’re using the color to create a monochromatic look on their eyes, cheeks, and lips that’s delicate, fluid, incredibly easy to copy, and works for just about every holiday occasion.

"I'm loving the soft pinks that we've been seeing trend because it helps softens the entire makeup look and can be worn by all skin tones," says editorial makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "Since pink's are warm tones, they can instantly warm up your winter look and also give an elegant spark to your makeup. Some pink's can have metallic qualities, which is also festive for the holidays."

The most important part of acing the trend? Picking the right shade for your skin tone. "Pinks will definitely wear differently across various skin tones, so if you're on the fair to light side, try going for pale pinks and baby pinks," suggest Scibelli. "For medium skin tones, try going for a peachy pink—it will really compliment any tan or olive skin tone. For deeper skin tones, try going for rose-pinks or even a pink with an orange undertone. It will really pop on the skin, but also prevent the pink from showing up looking chalky or grey."

Keep it monochromatic or play with a depth of colors on each feature—that choice is up to you. Keep scrolling to see how a few of your favorite celebrities are making it work now, along with InStyle-approved product suggestions.

1 of 6 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kate Mara

To get a look similar to Kate Mara, diffuse a mauve-y pink shadow softly over your lids, extending it out to the sides. Apply a nearly identical blush shade to the apples of your cheeks, and finish off the look with a soft pink lipstick with a satin finish, like NARS Audacious Lipstick in Apoline ($34; sephora.com).

2 of 6 Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Play with finishes but keep your lips, eyes, and cheeks in the same color family, just like Rita Ora. Blend shades from a pink-based palette like Rimmel Magnif'Eyes Eyeshadow Palette in 002 ($8; target.com) to copy her look. Finish off the look with a pale pink lip gloss like Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss in Rose ($4; target.com).

3 of 6 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Jessica Biel 

Mix things up and choose a pink eyeshadow that veers on the side of lavender like Jessica Biel. A palette like MAC's Dusky Rose Times Nine ($32; macys.com) should give you the color range you need. 

4 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter 

To create the depth in Sabrina Carpenter's pink eyeshadow look, celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano applied a shiny pink base and then blended all four colors in the Revlon Colorstay 16-Hour Eyeshadow Quad in Seductive ($18; walmart.com). After applying a pink cream blush, he finished off the look by applying Revlon's Colorstay Lip Liner in Rose ($9; ulta.com) and then filled the lips in with Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Creme in Peony Buff ($6; target.com).

5 of 6 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell 

To copy Shay Mitchell's sunset pink eyes, blend the range of hues in the Smashbox Cover Shot: Eye Palettes in Ablaze ($29; sephora.com). Offset the eyes with a pinky-nude lip and round out the look with the soft pink blush hue found in Smashbox's L.A. Lights Blush & Highlight Palette ($35; sephora.com).

6 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

Emma Stone's skin tone was complemented with peachy-toned blush and glossy lipstick, while her eyeshadow hue included a the perfect mixture of soft neutral browns.

