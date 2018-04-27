The Best Body Lotions Under $20 for Extremely Dry Skin 

Ok, you can stop your countdown now, because spring is finally here. Warmer weather makes it easier to get dressed. Instead of layering Uniqlo Heattech leggings under my jeans I can throw on a dress and call it day. The only problem? It's when I bare my legs for the first time during spring that I realize winter has not just made my face dry as hell, but my entire body, too.

Flaky, rough patches on my thighs and around my knees aren't my idea of accessorizing, so the second I spot any dryness I reach for the nearest bottle of body lotion and slather it all over my legs. This leads me to my next dilemma: A lot of body lotions are greasy.

Luckily, I've wasted enough time standing in my bathroom waiting for body lotions to absorb into my skin to find the ones that are non-sticky and dry fast. Even better: Many of the best body lotions are affordable—we're talking under $20. When your entire body needs hydration, you're going to quickly go through a bottle of body lotion. And personally, there's no room in my monthly budget for re-stocking a fancy one.

Keep scrolling for the best body lotions under $20 that'll revive extremely dry skin for spring.

