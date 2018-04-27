The Best Body Lotions Under $20 for Extremely Dry Skin 

Erin Lukas
Apr 27, 2018

Ok, you can stop your countdown now, because spring is finally here. Warmer weather makes it easier to get dressed. Instead of layering Uniqlo Heattech leggings under my jeans I can throw on a dress and call it day. The only problem? It's when I bare my legs for the first time during spring that I realize winter has not just made my face dry as hell, but my entire body, too. 

Flaky, rough patches on my thighs and around my knees aren't my idea of accessorizing, so the second I spot any dryness I reach for the nearest bottle of body lotion and slather it all over my legs. This leads me to my next dilemma: A lot of body lotions are greasy. 

Luckily, I've wasted enough time standing in my bathroom waiting for body lotions to absorb into my skin to find the ones that are non-sticky and dry fast. Even better: Many of the best body lotions are affordable—we're talking under $20. When your entire body needs hydration, you're going to quickly go through a bottle of body lotion. And personally, there's no room in my monthly budget for re-stocking a fancy one. 

Keep scrolling for the best body lotions under $20 that'll revive extremely dry skin for spring.  

Dove DermaSeries Replenishing Body Lotion 

When your skin is just as easily irritated as you are, Dove has you covered. Its new DermaSeries line is specifically formulated for sensitive skin and dry skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. This gentle lotion moisturizes clinically dry skin without any harsh additives. 

Kopari Coconut Melt 

If you want all of the hydration that coconut oil has to offer without the greasiness, this jar is for you.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin 

When in doubt, reach for a bottle of Aveeno's moisturizing lotion. Although it's creamy, it absorbs quickly so you can get dressed right after you've applied it. The formula is also fragrance-free, so it's a great pick for sensitive skin that's easily irritated by the scents in body lotions. 

Burt's Bees Milk and Honey Body Lotion 

Formulated with milk, honey, and other nourishing botanicals, this lightweight cream is an affordable body lotion option—especially if you're making the switch to a green beauty routine. 

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This is the gold standard of body lotions; there's a reason you've probably had it stocked in your shower at some point. It's lightweight, uber-hydrating, and gentle enough for all skin types. 

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Lotion

Enriched with vitamins C, E, and B5, this lotion smooths rough skin and protects it against free radical damage. 

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion 

This classic drugstore buy is infused with cocoa butter to give even the driest, dullest skin a J.Lo-level glow. 

