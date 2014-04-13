The MTV Movie Awards: See the Most Memorable Beauty Looks of All Time!

WireImage (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 13, 2014 @ 10:45 am

The MTV Movie Awards are tonight (Sunday, April 13)! Will you be watching? While the Oscars are the biggest night for the film industry, MTV's take on the awards show format always turns out to be the biggest party.  Besides, each year the red carpet looks are no snooze. Celebrities appropriately test out fun, edgy hair and makeup looks. In anticipation of the 2014 ceremony, we dug into our archives to find the best beauty looks in the show's history.

A few of our favorites: Back in 1999, Jennifer Lopez took the carpet in a sexy tube dress, which she complemented with a curly half-updo and a trendy, shimmery eye. In 2001, Beyonce paired her metallic eye shadow and glossy neutral lip with a floral hair accessory, a perfect match to her neon yellow dress, and last year, Selena Gomez rocked a sky-high pompadour and braid combo. But the looks don't stop there! Expect to see a very '90s-era Salma Hayek, and who could forget Christina Aguilera's rhinestone-studded "Lady Marmalade" makeup? Click through our gallery to see the most-memorable looks of all time!

1 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

1996, Salma Hayek

Holy bombshell! Hayek channeled her inner Madonna with a super-high braided ponytail, complemented by dramatic eye makeup, and a '90s-era vampy lip.

Advertisement
2 of 16 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

1999, Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block hit the red carpet in a curly half-updo, and true to the late '90s trends, added a pale, shimmery eye shadow and sexy nude lip.

3 of 16 KMazur/WireImage

2001, Beyonce

Queen Bey attended the show in 2001 with the rest of Destiny's Child, working gold eye shadow, a glossy lip, and a floral hair accessory.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2001, Christina Aguilera

Aguilera joined Lil Kim, Pink, and Mya to perform their summer hit "Lady Marmalade," and appropriately rocked a Moulin Rouge-inspired look with pink highlights, ombre lipstick, and rhinestone-studded eye makeup.

Advertisement
5 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2001, Pink

The ever-daring singer matched her trademark hair to her fuchsia lipstick, and placed a few crystals around her candy pink blush and matte grey smoky eye.

Advertisement
6 of 16 SGranitz/WireImage

2001, Mya

To keep the Moulin Rouge feeling going, Mya added a few crystal elements to her metallic shadow, and wore her auburn strands in a retro half-up style. She later added lace-esque embellishments above each of her defined brows when she performed "Lady Marmalade" alongside, Pink, Lil Kim, and Aguilera.

Advertisement
7 of 16 KMazur/WireImage

2002, Kelly Osbourne

Before she became part of the Fashion Police crew, Osbourne attended the 2002 ceremony in an asymmetrical pink and black crop, which she offset with skyscraper lashes. She took the stage later in the night to perform a cover of Madonna's "Papa Don't Preach."

Advertisement
8 of 16 SGranitz/WireImage

2003, Hilary Duff

Hey there, Lizzie! Duff attended the 2003 ceremony in trends we saw her on-screen Disney persona rock, right down to her multi-toned frosted eye shadows.

Advertisement
9 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2007, Rihanna

Long before the star experimented with fire engine red hair or a dramatic pixie, she complemented her Pulp Fiction-esque bob with a soft pink lip, and pale lavender shimmer around her eyes.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2012, Janelle Monae

True to her graphic style choices, the singer wore a precise cat-eye with a hot pink lip gloss.

Advertisement
11 of 16 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2013, Zoe Saldana

Sometimes it's the simple, classic looks that make the biggest impact of all. Last year, Saldana went easy on the eyes and made her bold red lip the focal point, finishing the effect with her hair in loose, touchable waves.

Advertisement
12 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2013, Selena Gomez

The sky's the limit! Gomez wore her mile-long strands in a high braided pompadour, and balanced the dramatic effect by keeping her makeup in neutral tones.

Advertisement
13 of 16 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

2014, Rita Ora

Rita Ora is known for beauty quite the beauty risk-taker, but she also doesn’t underestimate the impact of the classics. The singer channeled Old Holywood glamour by pairing her voluminous, bouncy curls with a matte red lip. 

Advertisement
14 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2014,Lupita Nyong'o 

Never one to shy away from a bold beauty look, the Oscar winner stunned in an oil-slicked metallic eye and twisted updo. 

Advertisement
15 of 16 C Flanigan/Getty Images

2015, Rebel Wilson

Rebel attended the 2015 show with retro-inspired loose waves with side-swept bangs and volume at the crown, and soft, feminine makeup. 

Advertisement
16 of 16 C Flanigan/Getty Images

2015, Shailene Woodley

If there were ever any doubts that short-haired girls can't rock a braid, Shailene crushed them with her loose undercut side-braid and pulled the rest of her hair into a bun at the nape of her neck. Her pretty berry pout was the perfect compliment to the edgy 'do.  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!