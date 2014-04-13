The MTV Movie Awards: See the Most Memorable Beauty Looks of All Time!

The MTV Movie Awards are tonight (Sunday, April 13)! Will you be watching? While the Oscars are the biggest night for the film industry, MTV's take on the awards show format always turns out to be the biggest party. Besides, each year the red carpet looks are no snooze. Celebrities appropriately test out fun, edgy hair and makeup looks. In anticipation of the 2014 ceremony, we dug into our archives to find the best beauty looks in the show's history.

A few of our favorites: Back in 1999, Jennifer Lopez took the carpet in a sexy tube dress, which she complemented with a curly half-updo and a trendy, shimmery eye. In 2001, Beyonce paired her metallic eye shadow and glossy neutral lip with a floral hair accessory, a perfect match to her neon yellow dress, and last year, Selena Gomez rocked a sky-high pompadour and braid combo. But the looks don't stop there! Expect to see a very '90s-era Salma Hayek, and who could forget Christina Aguilera's rhinestone-studded "Lady Marmalade" makeup? Click through our gallery to see the most-memorable looks of all time!