The Most Glamorous Photos From The Return of Porcelain Ball 

By Kayla Greaves
Oct 17, 2019 @ 5:00 pm
Chris Sorensen

The Iconic International House of Miyake Mugler is, well, iconic. Originally formed in 1989 by a small team of LGBTQ+ people and allies, the House now boasts hundreds of members, including runway model Leyna Bloom and Rihanna's go-to hairstylist, Yusef Williams. With 2019 marking the House's 30th anniversary, the collective recently held its second annual The Return of Porcelain Ball (if this doesn't mean much to you, please watch Pose, immediately). It all went down Saturday, Oct. 12 at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, and Fenty Beauty was the event's diamond sponsor, offering $10,000 to the winner of face. So, naturally, all the attendees were dazzling. 

"The energy and creativity at the ball is amazing and infectious," says Chris Sorensen, who photographed the event for InStyle. "It’s an environment you always hope for as a photographer, with incredible looks and wonderful people in front of your camera." 

A portion of the event's proceeds were donated to God's Love We Deliver, an organization dedicated to providing meals to those with cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other ailments. Sorensen shares that the feeling of benevolence could be felt throughout the building that night. 

"The thing that I left with most was the incredible sense of community and camaraderie at the Ball," he says. "It may be a competition with rival houses but it seems a very tight-knit community, yet one that still welcomed this stranger into it." 

See some of the gorgeous looks of the night, ahead. 

Trace Lysette | @tracelysette

Chris Sorensen

Transparent actress and Porcelain Ball judge. 

Vanjie | @vanessavanjie

Chris Sorensen

RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 and 11 competitor, and red carpet host.

Cash Mugler

Chris Sorensen
Lolita Leopard | @itslolitaleopard

Chris Sorensen

Mariah Balenciaga | @mug4dayz

Chris Sorensen

House of Balenciaga.

Corey Johnson

Chris Sorensen
Thierry McKee

Chris Sorensen

Cameo Balenciaga | @cameocameo

Chris Sorensen

House of Balenciaga.

Awa Hermagod | @simply_awa

Chris Sorensen

House of Hermagod.

Tiny Balenciaga

Chris Sorensen

House of Balenciaga.

Phoenix Lanvin | @phoenixrunway

Chris Sorensen

House of Lanvin.

Germaine Hermagod | @hermagod.label

Chris Sorensen

Designer for House of Hermagod.

Rudy

Chris Sorensen

Fabiana Leticia | @espandulce

Chris Sorensen

Will Isaac Chanel | @moodisblack

Chris Sorensen

House of Chanel.

Maurice Hudson West

Chris Sorensen

House of West.

Ciroc Mugler

Chris Sorensen

House of Mugler.

Matyouz | @matyouz

Chris Sorensen

House Of LaDurée.

Rachel Balenciaga

Chris Sorensen

House of Balenciaga.

Aoki Revlon | @aokilee.terrell

Chris Sorensen

House of Revlon.

Maya Mugler

Chris Sorensen

House of Mugler.

Antoine Mugler | @antoineanderson

Chris Sorensen

House of Mugler.

Shaya Allure

Chris Sorensen

House of Allure.

Leyna Bloom | @leynabloom

Chris Sorensen

Model.

Sincere Revlon

Chris Sorensen

House of Revlon.

Darren Prada

Chris Sorensen

House of Prada.

Ronnie Balenciaga

Chris Sorensen

House of Balenciaga.

Giancarlo Carollo | @giancarlocarollo

Chris Sorensen

Carlin

Chris Sorensen

Nishante

Chris Sorensen
Milan Garcon

Chris Sorensen

House of Comme de Garcon. 

Anthony Oakes | @anthony_oakes_comedian

Chris Sorensen

Comedian and red carpet host. 

Harold Butler

Chris Sorensen
