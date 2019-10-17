The Most Glamorous Photos From The Return of Porcelain Ball
The Iconic International House of Miyake Mugler is, well, iconic. Originally formed in 1989 by a small team of LGBTQ+ people and allies, the House now boasts hundreds of members, including runway model Leyna Bloom and Rihanna's go-to hairstylist, Yusef Williams. With 2019 marking the House's 30th anniversary, the collective recently held its second annual The Return of Porcelain Ball (if this doesn't mean much to you, please watch Pose, immediately). It all went down Saturday, Oct. 12 at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, and Fenty Beauty was the event's diamond sponsor, offering $10,000 to the winner of face. So, naturally, all the attendees were dazzling.
"The energy and creativity at the ball is amazing and infectious," says Chris Sorensen, who photographed the event for InStyle. "It’s an environment you always hope for as a photographer, with incredible looks and wonderful people in front of your camera."
A portion of the event's proceeds were donated to God's Love We Deliver, an organization dedicated to providing meals to those with cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other ailments. Sorensen shares that the feeling of benevolence could be felt throughout the building that night.
"The thing that I left with most was the incredible sense of community and camaraderie at the Ball," he says. "It may be a competition with rival houses but it seems a very tight-knit community, yet one that still welcomed this stranger into it."
See some of the gorgeous looks of the night, ahead.
Trace Lysette | @tracelysette
Transparent actress and Porcelain Ball judge.
Vanjie | @vanessavanjie
RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 and 11 competitor, and red carpet host.
Cash Mugler
Lolita Leopard | @itslolitaleopard
Mariah Balenciaga | @mug4dayz
House of Balenciaga.
Corey Johnson
Thierry McKee
Cameo Balenciaga | @cameocameo
House of Balenciaga.
Awa Hermagod | @simply_awa
House of Hermagod.
Tiny Balenciaga
House of Balenciaga.
Phoenix Lanvin | @phoenixrunway
House of Lanvin.
Germaine Hermagod | @hermagod.label
Designer for House of Hermagod.
Rudy
Fabiana Leticia | @espandulce
Will Isaac Chanel | @moodisblack
House of Chanel.
Maurice Hudson West
House of West.
Ciroc Mugler
House of Mugler.
Matyouz | @matyouz
House Of LaDurée.
Rachel Balenciaga
House of Balenciaga.
Aoki Revlon | @aokilee.terrell
House of Revlon.
Maya Mugler
House of Mugler.
Antoine Mugler | @antoineanderson
House of Mugler.
Shaya Allure
House of Allure.
Leyna Bloom | @leynabloom
Model.
Sincere Revlon
House of Revlon.
Darren Prada
House of Prada.
Ronnie Balenciaga
House of Balenciaga.
Giancarlo Carollo | @giancarlocarollo
Carlin
Nishante
Milan Garcon
House of Comme de Garcon.
Anthony Oakes | @anthony_oakes_comedian
Comedian and red carpet host.