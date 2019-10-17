The Most Glamorous Photos From The Return of Porcelain Ball 

The Iconic International House of Miyake Mugler is, well, iconic. Originally formed in 1989 by a small team of LGBTQ+ people and allies, the House now boasts hundreds of members, including runway model Leyna Bloom and Rihanna's go-to hairstylist, Yusef Williams. With 2019 marking the House's 30th anniversary, the collective recently held its second annual The Return of Porcelain Ball (if this doesn't mean much to you, please watch Pose, immediately). It all went down Saturday, Oct. 12 at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, and Fenty Beauty was the event's diamond sponsor, offering $10,000 to the winner of face. So, naturally, all the attendees were dazzling.

"The energy and creativity at the ball is amazing and infectious," says Chris Sorensen, who photographed the event for InStyle. "It’s an environment you always hope for as a photographer, with incredible looks and wonderful people in front of your camera."

A portion of the event's proceeds were donated to God's Love We Deliver, an organization dedicated to providing meals to those with cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other ailments. Sorensen shares that the feeling of benevolence could be felt throughout the building that night.

"The thing that I left with most was the incredible sense of community and camaraderie at the Ball," he says. "It may be a competition with rival houses but it seems a very tight-knit community, yet one that still welcomed this stranger into it."

See some of the gorgeous looks of the night, ahead.