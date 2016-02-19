See the 11 Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Fall 2016 Runways

Getty Images (2)
Alexis Bennett
Feb 19, 2016

The no-makeup and effortless hair trends were definitely in full swing on the runways during New York Fashion Week's fall 2016 presentations. But there were a few designers who deviated from the bare-faced natural looks and decided to make a bold statement in the beauty department. From artistically shaped brows to standout hairstyles, you don't want to miss these awe-inspiring looks. We've rounded up the jaw-dropping moments, and all you have to do is scroll down to see the showstopping beauty.

1 of 11 Randy Brooke/WireImage

Finger Waves

Lady Gaga was almost unrecognizable at the Marc Jacobs show. Just like the other models, she rocked retro finger waves that were paired with a bold eye and matching lips.

2 of 11 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Miniature Bangs

The cool clothes at Alexander Wang's presentation were complemented with even edgier bobs. Those itsy-bitsy bangs are a tough trend to pull off, but these models worked it in the daring hairstyle.

3 of 11 Getty Images (2)

Negative Space Eyeshadows

We've seen the trend on manicures, but Diane von Furstenberg and Narciso Rodriguez are incorporating the artistic design into makeup by leaving parts of the eyelid colorless. Shiseido Artistic Director Dick Page chose the Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Caviar ($25; bloomingdales.com) to add shine to lids.

4 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New Heights

Naeem Khan added a dramatic flair to his elegant designs by choosing an overly teased hairstyle for his models. Jon Reyman of Aveda was in charge of the voluminous looks that gave us Marie Antoinette vibes.

5 of 11 Getty Images (2)

Tucked Away

Who needs an elastic when you can just tuck your hair into your clothes? Several of Vera Wang's models sported what looked like faux ponytails from the back and bobs from the front. Runway stylist Paul Hanlon for Pai-Shau designed the artistic look, and he explained, "It’s all about healthy condition, rounded lines." So, the only product that was needed was the Pai-Shau Biphasic Infusion (for salons; pai-shau.com), which allowed strands to move freely.

6 of 11 Brian Ach/Getty Images

Stick Up

The gravity-defying hair at Gypsy Sport caught our attention, with solid strands that were styled in various directions.

7 of 11 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Nothing But Net

Negative space eyelids also graced the runway at Pamella Roland, but we were amazed at how the models made fishnets look unbelievably stunning in their hair with mesh headbands.

8 of 11 Peter White/Getty Images

Silver Lining

The black eyeliner at the Marissa Webb presentation was accented with a dash of silver. The makeup artists took the bright look up another notch by adding a strike just below the waterline in the inner corners of the model's eyes.

9 of 11 Brenna Weeks/Getty Images

The Blueprint

Forget glitter parts, blue streaks are now a thing, thanks to the Just Drew presentation.

10 of 11 Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Tough Cookie

The Blonds always deliver an unforgettable collection, and this season was certainly no different. In addition to the standout clothes, the nails were completely decked out with yummy CND designs.

11 of 11 Monica Schipper/Getty Image

Line Up

Move over, Cara Delevingne. The eyebrows at Hood By Air's show made a bold statement with rich color and architectural lines.

