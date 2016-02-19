See the 11 Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Fall 2016 Runways

The no-makeup and effortless hair trends were definitely in full swing on the runways during New York Fashion Week's fall 2016 presentations. But there were a few designers who deviated from the bare-faced natural looks and decided to make a bold statement in the beauty department. From artistically shaped brows to standout hairstyles, you don't want to miss these awe-inspiring looks. We've rounded up the jaw-dropping moments, and all you have to do is scroll down to see the showstopping beauty.

