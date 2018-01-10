6 Comfy Matte Lipsticks You’ll Forget You Even Applied

Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 10, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

If you want a lipstick that packs a punch of color in one swipe and that lasts through the three cups of coffee you'll have by 2 p.m., a matte finish is your best move. Despite the product genre's best traits, though, the shine-free tubes also have a reputation for making your lips feel dry and flaky.

But brands like Physician's Formula and makeup artists like Pat McGrath are here to fix our beauty problems, formulating bullets and liquid lippies that give you that same color payoff with plenty of all-day comfort. Keep scrolling to see the six buys were calling the most comfortable matte lipsticks out there.

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipsticks

The lipstick's pen-like shape makes it easy to precisely apply the vivid pigment first as lip liner and then fill in the rest of your lips. 

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipsticks 

The formula glides so easily over your lips, you won't believe it's really matte... until you look in the mirror and catch sight of the decadent bold color.

Physician's Formula The Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick 

With avocado oil, hyaluronic acid, anti-aging peptides, and vitamins A and E, this mousse-y liquid lipstick treats and conditions your lips while coating them in the most impressive and comfortable color.

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment

The idea behind NARS' Powermatte formula is that matte lipstick should flex as you move your lips. You can't expect to sit there all day and not talk? This creamy formula feels virtually weightless and won't crack or flake.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Leave it to Rihanna to revolutionize matte lipstick. In every color you've always wished existed, the beauty innovator created a lightweight, shine-free formula that lasts for hours on end.

Revlon UltraHD Matte Lip Color

It's less than $8 but looks like it cost you $108. The gel formula easily slips over your lips and then sticks, giving you a perfect matte color that'll look flawless through lunch.

