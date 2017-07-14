Moschino Is Launching the Cutest Makeup Line We've Ever Seen

File Moschino's upcoming launch under one of the cutest in history.

Your vanity is about to get a lot more fun, thanks to the 7-piece makeup range launching at Sephora come August. True to creative director Jeremy Scott's unconventional aesthetic, you can expect to see a highlighting palette, lip gloss that doubles as a necklace, the most epic shadow palette, and more, all housed within teddy bear-embellished exterior. "I immediately knew I wanted to do a teddy bear compact," Scott tells InStyle. "When you're finished with the shadows, it becomes a display piece. It was important to stay true to the brand by incorporating humor and playfulness."

Mission accomplished, we'd say.

Scott certainly has an eye for the unexpected—see just about every Moschino runway show under his belt for further evidence—and this isn't the first time he's incorporated teddy bears into his designs. They were present in his pieces for his Adidas collaboration back in 2011, and the Moschino Toy fragrance ($110; moschino.com) is actually housed within a stuffed teddy bear. Yogi, Boo Boo, and the Berenstain family would certainly be proud.

Find the Moschino + Sephora range at Sephora outposts and online at sephora.com starting in August, and don't overthink your shopping list—the lineup is only around for a limited time, so once it's gone, you'll be left to duke it out on eBay.