People Think My 62-Year-Old Mom Is in Her 40s, so I Got Her to Spill Her Favorite Beauty Products
It's my mom's 62nd birthday today (happy birthday, mom!), and I figured the best gift I could give her is a story where I tell the internet how great her skin looks. She may be in her early 60s, but people always think she's in her 40s — I know this because she loves to tell me. Sure, some may say it just to be nice, but she really does look years younger. There's barely a line on her face, and it seems like her cheeks haven't lost an ounce of collagen since the '80s. She doesn't get Botox or fillers, either. It's au naturel, baby… well, except for the handful of beauty products that have contributed to her youthful glow.
I've gifted my mom hundreds of beauty products over the last few years; it's a perk she gets thanks to her only child (that'd be me) being a shopping editor. I receive many products that aren't a fit for me, so I'll pass them on to her. While she's collected quite the assortment of skin, body, and hair products, there are only five things in her rotation that she swears by — and now she's decided to spill her anti-aging secrets.
Here are the five products she's crediting for her faux-40-year-old skin (and hair), all of which are available on Amazon.
Filorga NCEF-Shot Ultra Concentrated Serum
My mom said that Filorga's NCEF-Shot Serum has seriously tightened and firmed up her skin after using it for the past six months. According to the brand, the concentrated serum's formula is equal to one mesotherapy treatment, a French-originating transdermal injection that improves signs of aging with a mix of vitamins and plant extracts. The serum contains 50 ingredients, from vitamins to amino acids to antioxidants, that all work together to improve skin elasticity and signs of aging.
Clearly, it's in high demand — it's sold out on the brand's site and only a few are left in stock on Amazon. The good news is that Filorga has a retinol version of the serum for a couple of bucks more, plus tons of other anti-aging goodies like this wrinkle-reducing serum that I'm sure my mom would love just as much.
Shop now: $94; amazon.com
Shop similar:
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
If you aren't able to get your hands on that serum, don't fret, because my mom has another go-to in her routine: L'Occitane's Immortelle Reset Serum. We're both obsessed with everything L'Occitane (like mother, like daughter!), but my mom said this "emollient" serum has to be her favorite product. The serum contains 3,000 bubbles of immortelle, or everlasting flower extracts, an antioxidant that contains anti-aging properties and helps protect the skin from environmental stressors, per the brand. In addition to being super moisturizing, my mom said it leaves her skin looking "bright" and "fresh."
Shop now: $65; amazon.com
Pura D'or Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo
This isn't a skincare product, but it is what helped my mom's hair stop falling out after she got COVID-19 early last year. After she recovered, she told me she noticed a lot more hair loss, which can be a side effect of contracting the virus. I got her a bottle of Pura D'or's biotin shampoo since it's one of the best-reviewed hair growth products on Amazon, and she noticed the results immediately. Now it's become one of her favorite shampoos because it keeps her pixie cut "shiny" and "full." She recommends it to anyone who is experiencing post-COVID hair loss or age-related hair thinning.
Shop now: $29 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Korres Wild Rose Sleeping Facial
According to my mom, if you want soft skin and love rose-scented products, you need to add the Korres Wild Rose Sleeping Facial to your routine. Formulated with vitamin C and wild rose extract, the night cream is meant to be used as an overnight "facial" to improve uneven skin tone and texture. She said it makes her feel like she's at the spa, and likes to use it as a treat a few times a week.
Shop now: $48; amazon.com
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hydrating Complex
Last but certainly not least is Perricone MD's Cold Plasma Plus+ moisturizer. My mom's been a longtime fan of Perricone MD — I remember how excited she'd get when she'd find it on sale at Costco when I was a kid. So after the brand gifted me some of its newest additions to the Cold Plasma Plus+ line last year, I knew I had to get some in her hands. My mom told me that the peptide-packed moisturizer is "perfect" for the extra dryness she's experienced on her face as she's gotten older; she raved that it's "super rich" and makes her look like she got a good night's sleep, "which is never the case."
The smaller size of the moisturizer is low stock on Amazon (with more on the way), but if you miss out on it, the two-ounce size is fully available, as is the SPF version that you can use on your whole body.
Shop now: $98; amazon.com or $179; amazon.com
Shop similar:
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Neck & Chest SPF 25, $89
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Power Duo, $85
- Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum, $50 (Originally $99)