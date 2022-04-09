People Think My 62-Year-Old Mom Is in Her 40s, so I Got Her to Spill Her Favorite Beauty Products 

It's my mom's 62nd birthday today (happy birthday, mom!), and I figured the best gift I could give her is a story where I tell the internet how great her skin looks. She may be in her early 60s, but people always think she's in her 40s — I know this because she loves to tell me. Sure, some may say it just to be nice, but she really does look years younger. There's barely a line on her face, and it seems like her cheeks haven't lost an ounce of collagen since the '80s. She doesn't get Botox or fillers, either. It's au naturel, baby… well, except for the handful of beauty products that have contributed to her youthful glow.