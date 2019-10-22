MJ Rodriguez Used a $7 Eyeshadow to Create Her Bold Glam at the 2019 InStyle Awards 

MJ Rodriguez certainly knows how to shut down a red carpet. Whether she's wearing a hot pink Jason Wu gown to the 2019 Emmys or looking like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow mini dress at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the actress always manages to keep all eyes on her — and the 2019 InStyle Awards were no exception.

But before the Pose star stepped onto the coveted red carpet at The Getty in L.A., she got together with her glam squad, put on her favorite playlist, and cranked up the volume. "Music is always important," Rodriguez exclusively tells InStyle. "I’m always making sure I set the mood and tone for my team so we can feel comfortable. Music should be uplifting and soulful!"

Get a firsthand look at how the actress got ready for one of Hollywood's biggest nights, and find out which $7 Maybelline eyeshadow she used to create her unforgettable glam, ahead.

