The 6 Most Important Beauty Looks from Missy Elliott's "WTF (Where They From)" Video

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 13, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

She's ba-aack! It's been seven long years since Missy Elliott released a music video, and yesterday, the star nearly broke the Internet when she unexpectedly dropped "WTF (Where They From)," which featured a verse with Pharrell. Naturally, we've had the video on repeat ever since, and the many daring beauty looks she showed off didn't disappoint.

Elliott worked just about everything from silver mirrored lips to Roy Lichtenstein-inspired makeup over the course of three minutes, and we rounded up all six of the beauty looks showcased in her video (while attempting to memorize the lyrics). Scroll down to take a closer look!

RELATED: Watch Missy Elliott's "WTF (Where They From)" Video

1 of 6 Courtesy

Rhinestone-Studded Lips

Talk about a statement lip. Never one to play by the beauty rules, Missy starts off by rocking a disco ball-esque silver pout. 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Black Lips and Smoky Eyes

In her second look for the video, Elliott teams an inky noir lip with asphalt-toned shadow—while giving a nod to Biggie with her accessory choices, at that. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

Pop Art Makeup

Perhaps as a homage to Roy Lichtenstein, Elliott's blue shadow got complemented by a series of yellow dots, and white lips lined in contrasting black liner.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Colorblocked Lips and Eyes

And as quickly as her comic book makeup effect took place, Missy turned around and switched to a blue and black color palette on both her lips and eyes. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Blunt Bangs and Black Lips

Following a brief marionette interlude with Pharrell, Missy's next look makes a major impact with a graphic black lip, and a sleek bob, complete with bangs that skim the tops of her sunglasses. 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Blue Lips and Eyes

For her final look, Missy goes blue on blue, pairing a sapphire lip with cool-toned eyes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!