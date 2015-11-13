The 6 Most Important Beauty Looks from Missy Elliott's "WTF (Where They From)" Video

She's ba-aack! It's been seven long years since Missy Elliott released a music video, and yesterday, the star nearly broke the Internet when she unexpectedly dropped "WTF (Where They From)," which featured a verse with Pharrell. Naturally, we've had the video on repeat ever since, and the many daring beauty looks she showed off didn't disappoint.

Elliott worked just about everything from silver mirrored lips to Roy Lichtenstein-inspired makeup over the course of three minutes, and we rounded up all six of the beauty looks showcased in her video (while attempting to memorize the lyrics). Scroll down to take a closer look!

