Life Imitates Art in Missha's Frida Kahlo Makeup Collection

Makeup is an art form, and Missha's upcoming launch is driving that point home even further. With Frida Kahlo's works serving as inspiration, the K-beauty brand has created a series of four cushion compacts adorned with some very Kahlo-esque designs. Sure, a range of brow products would have served as the most obvious homage to the artist—Kahlo was a rebel in every sense, and her trademark unibrow was her way of resisting against the accepted standards of beauty.

The icon, who once said, "I am my own muse, the subject I know best," is remembered for her strong personality as much as her gorgeous works of art, and we love the idea of being able to keep her aesthetic within reach of our handbag.

The Frida Kahlo x Missha Tension Compact houses either the brand's Intense Moisture or Perfect Cover foundations within, both of which are infused with SPF 37 and are equipped with a sponge for application. As a nod to her self-portraits, the foundations hold a soft floral scent. They arrive online at misshaus.com on July 13, priced at $25 per compact.

Between this, Urban Decay's Basquiat collection, and Jeff Koons' collaborations with both Kiehl's and Louis Vuitton—the latter of which features masterpieces by Da Vinci and Van Gogh among many others on Vuitton's signature handbags and accessories—we can't help but feel like somewhat of an artistic renaissance is happening in the beauty and fashion worlds.