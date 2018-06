Smoky eyes don’t always have to be dark and moody. Gilded lids offer a luminous take on a smoldering look. “It’s amazing how an eye shadow can make my whole face look brighter,” says Barton.



HOW TO DO IT

Stern first covered Barton’s lids with matte brown shadow for depth. “Layering metallic over matte is what gives it the smoky effect,” the makeup artist explains. Then she used her fingertip to press on a wash of glimmering gold powder and blended it up to the brow bone. For definition, she worked black liner into Barton’s upper lashline and piled on two layers of volumizing mascara. Stern finished with a slick of dusty rose lipstick to “complete the look without overpowering her face.”



