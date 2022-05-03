Miranda Kerr's Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to This Best-Selling Tinted Serum

You wouldn't always know it just by looking at the outfits of the celebrities on the red carpet at the Met Gala, but there is always a theme to the annual event. This year, 2022, was In America: An Anthology of Fashion with a white-tie, Gilded Age-inspired dress code. I would have to say this year's fashion hits came from Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Although fashion is obviously the focal point of the night, there were some incredible beauty looks, one of which came from Miranda Kerr.