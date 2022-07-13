Miranda Kerr's Secret to Major Volume Is on Sale at Amazon

Real talk: Summer can be so harsh on one's hair. The sun! The humidity! It's a recipe for frizzy, oily tresses that we wish we could avoid altogether. Sometimes we can't, but sometimes we can, especially if we have a particular French dry shampoo on hand that zaps oil and boosts volume in seconds.

The dry shampoo we're talking about is from Klorane, a French beauty brand that's earned the stamp of approval from supermodels like Miranda Kerr and celebrities like January Jones. The spray, one of the brand's most popular products, solves all your greasy hair problems while also infusing your tresses with major volume and texture. It's a favorite among A-listers, with Kerr deeming it a volumizing "staple" in her routine during a recent Amazon Live.

Courtesy

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

"My hair is actually quite fine, so I really need it — even after I wash my hair. I need something to give it some texture," Kerr explained in the video. "You can use a little bit of it since it goes a long way… I haven't found another dry shampoo quite like this." Kerr also called out the same hair staple in a 2019 Vogue interview, once again praising its volumizing powers.

The supermodel-approved dry shampoo has a top-tier plant-based formula that's easy on your hair and easy on the planet. Its hero ingredient, oat milk, is best known for its soothing powers that help balance the scalp and protect hair; Klorane organically harvests it in France for a short supply chain the brand says ensures "100 percent traceability." The formula is also sulfate- and paraben-free, with its super-fine powders seamlessly blending into hair without leaving any chalky residue.

With nearly 4,000 five-star ratings, countless shoppers echoing Kerr in praising its volumizing powers, and plenty deeming it "the very best dry shampoo" out there, it's no wonder this French dry shampoo is the fourth best-selling one on Amazon (not an easy spot to hold, considering the sheer number of options out there).

All that to say, if you haven't tried out the Klorane Dry Shampoo, now's your best chance to test it. The pretty 3.2-ounce bottle is 30 percent off for one more day only. Say bye to greasy hair, and hello to voluminous locks!