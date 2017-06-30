6 Mint Fragrances That Don't Smell Like Toothpaste

Is it just us, or is mint a highly underrated fragrance note?

Especially on a warm day, the herbal element gives off a refreshing, clean aroma, and is especially unique when balanced against deeper notes. Similar to the way a stick of Winterfresh gives your mouth an instant cooling feeling, one spritz can feel strong enough to combat summer's rising temps. Here, we rounded up 6 completely unique mint scents that don't veer into the eau d'Listerine category.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Make Your Fragrance Last Longer