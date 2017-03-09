8 Mini Bag and Nail Polish Combos to Upgrade Your Spring Look

Erin Lukas
Mar 09, 2017 @ 10:00 am

As the saying goes, “new season, new you.” While you may be looking at the big picture when planning your spring wardrobe, on the accessories front things are microscopic. Mini bags of all shapes and colors are once again one of the season’s major accessory trends. These purses’ miniature size may force you to take a complete Marie Kondo approach on the daily essentials you tote around with you; a new, smaller bag is no better excuse for upgrading your mani game. Since all eyes will be in the bag you’'ll be carrying all season long, you should have a killer nail polish on too, right? Right. Whatever your style, we’ve rounded up eight mini bag and nail polish pairings to try this spring.

1 of 8 Courtesy (2)

NARS + Rachel Comey

A black bag with hardware and a coordinating heavy metal paint job is cool for any season. 

NARS Iconic Nail Polish in Mash ($20; nordstrom.com) & Rachel Comey Rider in Black Croc ($414; needsupply.com). 

 

2 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Christian Louboutin + Zara 

Take your obsession with all things pink to the next level by lending a monochromatic hand to your accessories.

Christian Louboutin The Pops Nail Colour in Pluminette ($50; nordstrom.com) & Zara Mini Bag with Chain Handle ($23; zara.com).

3 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Smith & Cult + Alexander Wang 

A tiny crystal-embellished bucket bag and periwinkle polish is a foolproof way to shine bright like a diamond when you're coming and going from any function. 

Smith & Cult Nail Color in Exit The Void ($18; smithandcult.com) & Alexander Wang Roxy Mini Bucket Bag ($695; barneys.com). 

4 of 8 Courtesy (2)

OPI + & Other Stories 

You know that florals for spring are hardly groundbreaking, but a patterned bag worn with an equally sunny polish is a sartorial win. 

OPI Soft Shades Nail Lacquer in One Chic Chick ($10; ulta.com) & & Other Stories Floral Buckle Mini Bag ($145; stories.com). 

5 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Deborah Lippmann + Coach 

A studded western-inspired satchel and coordinating turquoise polish is a match with a whole lot of attitude. 

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Splish Splash ($20; net-a-porter.com) & Coach Rivets Page Crossbody With Snake Detail ($495; coach.com). 

6 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty + Sensi Studio 

When in doubt, a white polish always plays nice when coupled up with technicolor stripes.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty La Laque Couture Spring Look 2017 in Blanc Party ($28; yslbeautyus.com) & Sensi Studio Baby Tote ($162; shopbop.com).  

7 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Sally Hansen + Tod's 

A pairing that's just as colorful and fun as you are. 

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Hot Springs ($7; target.com) & Tod's Mini Diodon Rainbow Studded Leather Bowler Bag ($1,995; nordstrom.com). 

8 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Deborah Lippmann + Staud 

File this bucket bag and cerulean shade under examples of when opposites attract. 

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in My Boyfriend's Back ($20; net-a-porter.com) & Staud The Bissett Bag in Cognac ($350; staud.clothing). 

