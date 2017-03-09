8 Mini Bag and Nail Polish Combos to Upgrade Your Spring Look

As the saying goes, “new season, new you.” While you may be looking at the big picture when planning your spring wardrobe, on the accessories front things are microscopic. Mini bags of all shapes and colors are once again one of the season’s major accessory trends. These purses’ miniature size may force you to take a complete Marie Kondo approach on the daily essentials you tote around with you; a new, smaller bag is no better excuse for upgrading your mani game. Since all eyes will be in the bag you’'ll be carrying all season long, you should have a killer nail polish on too, right? Right. Whatever your style, we’ve rounded up eight mini bag and nail polish pairings to try this spring.

