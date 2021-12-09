This Hydrating Hair Serum Is Loaded With Minerals From the Dead Sea
We'll spare asking you if you're on a quest for the perfect hair product that adds shine and minimizes frizz because, well, aren't we all? We'll instead ask: When was the last time you used minerals from the sea to achieve tress perfection? If the answer is never, consider this your introduction to a new way of life — at least for your hair.
Minerals of Eden's Dead Sea Mineral Shine Serum is enriched with potent nutrients from the Dead Sea to protect hair and add major shine. While the Dead Sea is known to be so salty no plants or animals can survive in its waters, it's a hotspot for rich minerals — and 26 of them are packed into this ultra-luxe serum. Let's just say your hair has never been pampered like this before.
Containing just over 1.6 fluid ounces of serum, the bottle may seem small, but it packs a powerful punch. Thanks to its high concentration of revitalizing minerals including antioxidant-rich macadamia oil and regenerative phosphorus, even the smallest amount expertly hydrates and smoothes locks of all types. A small drop is able to penetrate the hair cuticle, promoting the balance of natural hair and scalp oils for a perfect shine that doesn't weigh the hair down. And according to shoppers, it totally delivers.
"I'm in love with this Minerals of Eden shine serum!" one reviewer wrote on the brand's website. "It fits my hair perfectly. It's super lightweight and smells heavenly while controlling my hair frizz. [It also] makes it shiny, soft, and hydrated. I'm super happy with it."
It's also worth mentioning that, unlike many other leave-in hair products that are meant to be used exclusively on wet hair, the serum is formulated for dry hair and should be applied after it's styled. That's good news for shoppers looking to control flyaways, split ends, and lackluster hair not only on wash days, but every day of the week. Order your Dead Sea Mineral Shine Serum now at AHAlife.