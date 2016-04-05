Mindy Kaling's Makeup Artist Reveals Her Favorite Eco-Friendly Beauty Buys

Years ago, the phrase "green beauty” might have conjured images of sparse cardboard packaging and slippery kitchen-cabinet oils. But today the natural beauty market is packed with sophisticated blends that actually perform—and are housed in chic compacts, to boot. We chatted with N.Y.C. celebrity makeup and eco beauty savant, Katey Denno, to get the scoop on what natural picks she’s carrying in her kit, and using on clients like Mindy Kaling and Connie Britton.

Face Oil: Biossance The Nourisher Precious Rose Face Oil (Pictured Above)

Denno had long been on the hunt for a moisturizer that would work on all skin types when she came across this squalane-infused oil. “It has a high percentage of vitamin C,” Denno says, which helps brighten skin over time. “And the texture is perfect. It’s not greasy and penetrates quickly. Plus, makeup glides right on over it. I've used it on Chelsea Handler as a makeup primer, and we both love the finish it creates.”

$72; biossance.com

Eye Cream: Dr. Alkaitis Organic Eye Crème

Under-eye skin is notorious for showing lines, puffiness and the telltale signs of a long night. “This non-toxic eye cream is from a dermatologist-created brand, and it’s of my favorites,” says Denno, who applies a thin layer beneath makeup. “It doesn’t create any creasing under foundation. And I can layer it on before bed and wake up with hydrated skin. It’s also not greasy, and doesn’t migrate into my eyes,” she says.

$65; alkaitis.com

Foundation: Ilia Vivid Foundation

“My friend Sasha created this line of non-toxic makeup and she's been continuously revamping the formulas as she discovers new ways to make the products perform better,” Denno says. "I love her current foundations. Recently, when I finished making up Rashida Jones, we both stood back and marveled at how beautiful her skin looked. It was as if she were wearing nothing at all,” says Denno.

$44; iliabeauty.com

Blush: Vapour Organic Aura Multi Use Classic Stick

A go to-brand in Denno’s kit, the creamy cheek sticks are perfect for imparting naturally flushed looks, as well as for building up more intense washes of color, she says. “I've always loved making Mindy Kaling's cute cheeks glow with these creams.”

$36; vapourbeauty.com

Eye Shadow: Honest Eye Shadow Trio

While Denno often relies on cream shadows, she’s smitten with these richly pigmented, easy-to-blend powders. “I've loved using them, as they have dramatic color payoff,” she says. “And the shades are gorgeous.”

$25; honestbeauty.com

Lipstick: Beauty Counter Lip Sheer

“I have a handful of clients who are just as interested in the world of green beauty products as I am, and Connie Britton is one of them,” says Denno. “We're both a fan of the sheer and emollient lipsticks from Beauty Counter, and love the design of the sleek, pretty, gold tubes.”

$30; beautycounter.com

Highlighter: African Botanicals Intense Skin Repair Balm

“The scent of this rich balm is what first attracted me,” says Denno, who dabs it over clients’ legs, arms, and décolletage to add a glow. “It‘s super hydrating.” She’s also been known to use it to enhance cheekbones in place of highlighter.

$160; africanbotanics.com