Everything's Coming Up Roses Thanks to MIMI's New Beauty Bag

Victoria Moorhouse
May 02, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

April showers didn't just bring May flowers... The new month also brought along MIMI's brand new beauty bag, a monthly hand-picked treat for our #MIMISquad. And OMG, everything is coming up roses. 

Everything in this (amazing) cosmetics zip-up was inspired by the warm, spring, sunshine-y days ahead. 

This month, we've featured Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush SPF 50 (colorescience.com), CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose ($90; sephora.com), Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence ($58; elizabetharden.com), Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream ($36; sephora.com), Tata Harper Very Nice Lip and Cheek Tint ($36; nordstrom.com), and tarte cosmetics clay pot waterproof shadow liner ($21; tartecosmetics.com).

Amaze, right? Make sure you use the exclusive codes below to shop our May beauty finds below. 

Colorescience
Save $10 off the Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush SPF 30 at colorescience.com with code MIMIBAG
Offer valid May 1 - 31, 2016 on colorescience.com orders.

CLEAN
Use code RESERVEYOURS15 for 15% off your CLEAN Reserve purchase at Sephora.com
Offer valid May 1 - 31, 2016 on sephora.com orders.

Elizabeth Arden
Use code MIMIBAG for free shipping plus the new Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara + 7 More Favorites with $49+ Order
Offer valid May 1 - 31, 2016 on elizabetharden.com orders.

Tarte
Use code MIMIBAG to save 15% off your tarte.com purchase
Offer valid May 1 - 31, 2016 on tarte.com orders.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence

$58 SHOP NOW
tarte cosmetics Rose Gold Clay Pot

$21

Tata Harper Very Nice Lip and Cheek Tint

$36

$36 SHOP NOW
Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush SPF 30

$57

$36 SHOP NOW
CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose

$90

$57 SHOP NOW
