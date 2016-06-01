The Secret to Skin TLC Is in MIMI’s June Bag

Summa, summa, summatime...is here! And the best way to kick off the warmer weather, in our opinion, is to treat your skin to some serious TLC. That means, obviously, keeping it healthy, happy, hydrated, and looking good.

With that being said, the theme for our June beauty bag — a curated selection of outstanding products all packaged in an amazing cosmetics case for our #Squad — was a no-brainer. It had to be all about nourishing and taking care of our skin.

This month, we featured ​Skintimate Signature Scents Island Berry Breeze Shave Gel ($3; skintimate.com), Ole Henriksen Vitamin C Truth Serum ($48; olehenriksen.com), Murad InstaMatte Oil-Control Mask ($38; murad.com), Vita Liberata Self Tan Dry Oil SPF 50 ($54; sephora.com), Stowaway Cosmetics Creme Lipstick in Scarlet ($15; stowawaycosmetics.com), and finally, H2O+ Beauty Oasis Hydrating Treatment ($38; h2oplus.com)​. Spa night, anyone?

Take a look at the products featured in this month's bag below, and take advantage of the exclusive discounts and deals below.

Vita Liberata

Use code MIMI20 for 20% off vitaliberata.com purchases. While supplies last. Offer valid 6/1/2016 – 6/30/2016 on all items excluding Tanning Mitt and Micro products.

Stowaway Cosmetics

Click the Stowaway link for a free lipstick of your choice with a Stowaway kit purchase. While supplies last. Offer valid 6/1/2016 – 6/30/2016.