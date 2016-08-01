Everything You Need for an Effortlessly Beautiful Summer Beauty Look

Things we’ve said approximately 56 times this summer and counting? We want an effortlessly beautiful summer beauty look, and we want product that performs. But in all honesty, who doesn’t want that? And it just so happens that in order to kick off the end of summer (sorry, it's sad but true) we teamed up with Pixi Beauty to create a beauty bag packed with buys that will help you achieve that glowy, radiant, effortless makeup job you've always dreamed of.

So what made the cut this month for the lovely #MIMISquad?

For starters, a few new products from Pixi that you’ll want to wear way into fall and winter (probs all year long, TBH). The Lower Lash Mascara will change everything about your eye makeup game, and the 24k Eye Elixir is pure genius!

RELATED: The Most Iconic Lipstick Moments in Movie History

Our influencers were also treated with a few hair-taming treats from scünci. Because if we've learned anything so far in life it is that a good hair day cannot be beat.

Check out some of the buys below from the August Pixi Beauty and MIMI Bag!