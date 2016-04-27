Wait, Is Miley Cyrus's Jupiter Tattoo Actually Saturn? 

Miley Cyrus continues to add to her extensive array of body ink, now with a planetary addition courtesy of tattoo artist Lauren Winzer. The image is adorable and planted on the inside of her forearm. The problem? Cyrus appears to think the planet is Jupiter, but it might be Saturn.

permaaaa skinnnnn arrrrrttttt by daaaa mosssst bad a$$ @laurenwinzer 🍄🦄🍕🐸🌻💕 #lilbbjupiter A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Teen Vogue was the first to point out the goof, zeroing in on the hashtag that the singer attached to an Insta post showing off her new tat. It says #lilbbjupiter, but the ring around the planet on the tattoo suggests otherwise.

Personally, I’m pretty impressed Teen Vogue caught the snafu because I’m too busy staring at Cyrus’s glowing skin. Is she fresh from a facial? She looks amazing.

Jupiter or Saturn…in the end it doesn’t really matter. The ink is super cute and obviously Cyrus is happy with it, which is all that really matters.