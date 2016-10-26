Yes, Even Miley Cyrus Hoarded Kim K. Beauty Products

Every time we force ourselves to clean our homes, we realize just how much random stuff we're holding onto. Like most people, we have a couple of weird promotional t-shirts and other bizarre knickknacks that should have gone the way of the dinosaur.

But unlike most, we're serious beauty hoarders, too. Think everything from limited-edition nail polish bought in bulk to empty bottles and boxes (the packaging was really nice, mmkay?).

Miley Cyrus, ever our girl, gets it. Not only has she been hoarding beauty products, but she's been hoarding Kim Kardashian beauty products.

ignore my face cream & fuckin take a look at this gem I juzzzzz found deep in z archives lol A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Miley shared a photo of herself covered in face cream and holding a bottle of Kim Kardashian-signed Kardashian Body Glow that she "found deep in z archives."

The whole scenario is probably the most relatable beauty moment we've ever seen from a celebrity.

We get it, Miley. We probably wouldn't throw away a bottle of anything if it was signed by Kim Kardashian, either. The real question is whether that Kardashian Glow still works or not—because we're all definitely going to need some as we get further and further into cuffing, er, the winter season.