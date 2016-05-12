Miley Cyrus Bleached Her Own Hair, and She Isn't Thrilled with the Results

Miley Cyrus isn't too happy about her latest decision to color her own hair. The singer went on a lengthy rant on Facebook, explaining she had some time off and took a shot at dyeing her own hair — a decision she regretted soon after, apparently.

But Miley's not going to sit around and feel sorry for herself because she saw the silver lining in all of this — "everything is a learning experience." Preach!

She also had some advice to share in those moments when you literally cannot stop thinking about your hair. We've all been there...

"Go outside, smell a flower, center your thoughts and find something productive to do with your time." Seriously, though, we applaud Cyrus's ability to turn something horrible into a life lesson. She also made sure to mention if you're feeling like a change, go ahead and do it. It's an outlet to express yourself.

And as far as her hair goes, she is considering what every normal human being would do in her place — getting a haircut.

We can all learn a thing or two from Miley.