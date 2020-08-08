This $7 Brow Gel From Amazon Stays On All Day, According to Shoppers

The last few years have taken us on a roller coaster of eyebrow trends, from the clean and defined to the natural and wispy, but one thing’s for sure: Thin brows from the early aughts are done. Eyebrows are one of the most make-or-break facial features, and no matter how you prefer to style your brows now, having the right product makes all the difference.
Thanks to the beauty sleuths who frequent Amazon for budget-friendly options, we’ve found a brow product you may want to add to your makeup bag ASAP: Milani Stay Put Brow Color. The $7 brow gel has earned the Amazon’s Choice badge, more than 3,700 customer reviews, and a rating of 4.5 stars.
Some shoppers compare it to pricier alternatives. “I was pleasantly surprised when I purchased this eyebrow dip. I had previously purchased the Anastasia version... This seems to work just as well for half the price!” one reviewer said. “Plus, the brush that comes with it is great and I rarely say that with any makeup utensils that come with products but this one is beyond decent!”
Milani’s long-lasting formula is created to last through up to 16 hours of wear, so your brows — as the name says — stay put. What’s more, it’s completely vegan and comes in five colors suited to blend naturally with your brow coloring. Looking through the pages of reviews and receipts in the form of flawless brow selfies, it’s clear to see why the affordable gel is winning over hearts.
“It’s hard for me to find a brow product that gives the illusion of the eyebrows I just don’t have,” a shopper said. “This! This is AMAZING! I am so excited! I’m completely having a cow about how good my eyebrows look!”
Your best brows may be closer than you ever thought. Head to Amazon to snag the brow gel thousands are raving about.
Shop now: $7 (Originally $8); amazon.com